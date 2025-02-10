|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2025
|3 Feb 2025
|Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for the Board Meeting to be held on 10th February 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 10th February, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 14th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e. 14th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Oct 2024
|18 Oct 2024
|Intimation cum Outcome of the Board Meeting held today i.e. 18th October, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting of the Company to be held on 12th August 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 12th August, 2024. Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 12th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 15th July, 2024
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting intimation for the Board Meeting held on 24.05.2024. A.G.M. & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 13/05/2024) Board Meeting outcome of the Meeting held on 24.05.2024 Result for the Financial Year ended on 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on today i.e. 24th May, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
