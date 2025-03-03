iifl-logo-icon 1
Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Company Summary

20.7
(4.97%)
Mar 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Corporate Merchant Bankers Ltd Summary

Corporate Merchant Bankers Limited was incorporated on August 26, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India dated February 24, 1998. It is engaged mainly in the business of providing loans and advances to various Corporates. The main objective of the Company is to finance Industrial Enterprises by way of making loans and advances to industrial enterprises in India and to carry out all such activities as may be ancillary to the achievement of main objectives of the Company.M/s Solis Industries Limited was incorporated as a direct subsidiary of the Company in 2016.

