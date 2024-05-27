Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 21st June, 2024. Annual Report for the Financial year 2023-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Proceeding of the AGM of the Company held on 21st June, 2024 Scrutinizer Report of the AGM held on 21st June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.06.2024)