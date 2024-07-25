iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Company Summary

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Summary

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd (CMECL) formerly known as Sri Saarbati Steel Tubes Ltd, was incorporated on 15 February 1985. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading of goods & leasing. The company has its production unit in Pondicherry. Its distribution network covers India, Sri lanka, Middle East & Abroad.The company became one of the leading manufacturers of both Galvanized and Black Pipes from to 10 sizes as per BIS standards with a plant capacity of 50,000 MT per annum and Galvanized Capacity of 18000 MT per annum. The company is also manufacturing Square and Rectangular Hollow sections and Pipe rolled out of pre- Galvanized Coils.The company employs state of the art machinery to produce high quality flawless range of pipes suitable for multiple applications in various fields. It has the latest technology, plant & Machinery and testing Equipments coupled with vigilant quality control department, which ensures better quality products. The company with optimized production and perfect management ensures good quality products, which ultimately guarantees the buyers satisfaction.The company is a ISO 9001:2008 Certified company. It received Engineering Export Promotion Council Award of Excellence for outstanding Export performance, consecutively for 7 Years.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.