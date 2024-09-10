Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,006.8
|32.17
|2,43,322.67
|1,205
|0.92
|32,223
|307.6
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
159.65
|12.12
|1,98,488.08
|3,329.03
|2.26
|32,632.94
|109.03
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
990.8
|19.13
|1,01,973.11
|1,456.54
|0.2
|12,842.8
|445.99
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
4,127.45
|108.98
|80,798
|154.47
|0.08
|1,841.88
|205.27
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
756.05
|25.3
|61,234.71
|578.32
|0.4
|9,584.9
|166.37
