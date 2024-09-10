iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.43

4.43

4.43

4.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.03

2.37

2.05

1.26

Net Worth

5.46

6.8

6.48

5.69

Minority Interest

Debt

19.49

23.52

27.08

29.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.51

0

0.58

0.85

Total Liabilities

26.46

30.32

34.14

35.55

Fixed Assets

25.65

25.5

23.9

24.71

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.31

0.31

0.68

0.27

Networking Capital

0.48

4.39

9.17

10.23

Inventories

1.1

1.22

1.22

1.22

Inventory Days

47.62

Sundry Debtors

0

3.87

8.68

10.84

Debtor Days

423.13

Other Current Assets

3.8

2.22

2.03

1.66

Sundry Creditors

-1.85

-1.26

-1.05

-0.89

Creditor Days

34.74

Other Current Liabilities

-2.57

-1.66

-1.71

-2.6

Cash

0.03

0.11

0.39

0.34

Total Assets

26.47

30.31

34.14

35.55

Crimson Metal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.