Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
4.43
4.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.03
2.37
2.05
1.26
Net Worth
5.46
6.8
6.48
5.69
Minority Interest
Debt
19.49
23.52
27.08
29.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.51
0
0.58
0.85
Total Liabilities
26.46
30.32
34.14
35.55
Fixed Assets
25.65
25.5
23.9
24.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.31
0.31
0.68
0.27
Networking Capital
0.48
4.39
9.17
10.23
Inventories
1.1
1.22
1.22
1.22
Inventory Days
47.62
Sundry Debtors
0
3.87
8.68
10.84
Debtor Days
423.13
Other Current Assets
3.8
2.22
2.03
1.66
Sundry Creditors
-1.85
-1.26
-1.05
-0.89
Creditor Days
34.74
Other Current Liabilities
-2.57
-1.66
-1.71
-2.6
Cash
0.03
0.11
0.39
0.34
Total Assets
26.47
30.31
34.14
35.55
