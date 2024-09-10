iifl-logo-icon 1
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.35

7.24

33.23

45.99

yoy growth (%)

28.98

-78.18

-27.73

0.58

Raw materials

-3.05

-2.16

-22.34

-38.11

As % of sales

32.62

29.81

67.22

82.87

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.28

-1.59

-1.46

As % of sales

6.29

3.94

4.8

3.18

Other costs

-1.19

-1.57

-5.49

-2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.74

21.78

16.53

4.35

Operating profit

4.51

3.22

3.79

4.41

OPM

48.33

44.45

11.43

9.59

Depreciation

-1.63

-1.12

-1.1

-0.96

Interest expense

-2.77

-2.01

-2.24

-2.73

Other income

0

0

0.13

0.11

Profit before tax

0.11

0.09

0.58

0.82

Taxes

0.27

-0.01

0

-0.27

Tax rate

235.42

-17.01

-0.68

-33.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.39

0.07

0.58

0.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.39

0.07

0.58

0.55

yoy growth (%)

399.27

-86.52

4.79

13.79

NPM

4.18

1.08

1.74

1.2

