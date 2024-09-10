Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.35
7.24
33.23
45.99
yoy growth (%)
28.98
-78.18
-27.73
0.58
Raw materials
-3.05
-2.16
-22.34
-38.11
As % of sales
32.62
29.81
67.22
82.87
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.28
-1.59
-1.46
As % of sales
6.29
3.94
4.8
3.18
Other costs
-1.19
-1.57
-5.49
-2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.74
21.78
16.53
4.35
Operating profit
4.51
3.22
3.79
4.41
OPM
48.33
44.45
11.43
9.59
Depreciation
-1.63
-1.12
-1.1
-0.96
Interest expense
-2.77
-2.01
-2.24
-2.73
Other income
0
0
0.13
0.11
Profit before tax
0.11
0.09
0.58
0.82
Taxes
0.27
-0.01
0
-0.27
Tax rate
235.42
-17.01
-0.68
-33.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.39
0.07
0.58
0.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.39
0.07
0.58
0.55
yoy growth (%)
399.27
-86.52
4.79
13.79
NPM
4.18
1.08
1.74
1.2
