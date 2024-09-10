Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.09
0.58
0.82
Depreciation
-1.63
-1.12
-1.1
-0.96
Tax paid
0.27
-0.01
0
-0.27
Working capital
6.13
-4.38
0.02
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
4.88
-5.42
-0.49
0.17
Capital expenditure
13.52
0.3
2.95
0.44
Free cash flow
18.4
-5.11
2.45
0.62
Equity raised
1.73
1.46
0.17
-0.92
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.96
12.91
9.11
6.42
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
25.1
9.25
11.74
6.12
