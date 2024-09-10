iifl-logo-icon 1
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024

Crimson Metal FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.09

0.58

0.82

Depreciation

-1.63

-1.12

-1.1

-0.96

Tax paid

0.27

-0.01

0

-0.27

Working capital

6.13

-4.38

0.02

0.59

Other operating items

Operating

4.88

-5.42

-0.49

0.17

Capital expenditure

13.52

0.3

2.95

0.44

Free cash flow

18.4

-5.11

2.45

0.62

Equity raised

1.73

1.46

0.17

-0.92

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.96

12.91

9.11

6.42

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

25.1

9.25

11.74

6.12

