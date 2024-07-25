Summary

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd (CMECL) formerly known as Sri Saarbati Steel Tubes Ltd, was incorporated on 15 February 1985. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading of goods & leasing. The company has its production unit in Pondicherry. Its distribution network covers India, Sri lanka, Middle East & Abroad.The company became one of the leading manufacturers of both Galvanized and Black Pipes from to 10 sizes as per BIS standards with a plant capacity of 50,000 MT per annum and Galvanized Capacity of 18000 MT per annum. The company is also manufacturing Square and Rectangular Hollow sections and Pipe rolled out of pre- Galvanized Coils.The company employs state of the art machinery to produce high quality flawless range of pipes suitable for multiple applications in various fields. It has the latest technology, plant & Machinery and testing Equipments coupled with vigilant quality control department, which ensures better quality products. The company with optimized production and perfect management ensures good quality products, which ultimately guarantees the buyers satisfaction.The company is a ISO 9001:2008 Certified company. It received Engineering Export Promotion Council Award of Excellence for outstanding Export performance, consecutively for 7 Years.

Read More