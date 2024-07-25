Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹10.33
Prev. Close₹9.84
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹10.33
Day's Low₹10.33
52 Week's High₹10.33
52 Week's Low₹9.38
Book Value₹12.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
4.43
4.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.03
2.37
2.05
1.26
Net Worth
5.46
6.8
6.48
5.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
9.35
7.24
33.23
45.99
yoy growth (%)
28.98
-78.18
-27.73
0.58
Raw materials
-3.05
-2.16
-22.34
-38.11
As % of sales
32.62
29.81
67.22
82.87
Employee costs
-0.58
-0.28
-1.59
-1.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.11
0.09
0.58
0.82
Depreciation
-1.63
-1.12
-1.1
-0.96
Tax paid
0.27
-0.01
0
-0.27
Working capital
6.13
-4.38
0.02
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.98
-78.18
-27.73
0.58
Op profit growth
40.24
-15.17
-13.86
10.25
EBIT growth
37.21
-25.5
-20.56
9.64
Net profit growth
399.27
-86.52
4.79
13.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,006.8
|32.17
|2,43,322.67
|1,205
|0.92
|32,223
|307.6
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
159.65
|12.12
|1,98,488.08
|3,329.03
|2.26
|32,632.94
|109.03
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
990.8
|19.13
|1,01,973.11
|1,456.54
|0.2
|12,842.8
|445.99
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
4,127.45
|108.98
|80,798
|154.47
|0.08
|1,841.88
|205.27
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
756.05
|25.3
|61,234.71
|578.32
|0.4
|9,584.9
|166.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinay Kumar Goyal
Whole-time Director
R Uma
Whole Time Director & CFO
Chandrakesh Pal
Independent Director
Velu Paneerselvam
Independent Director
Sanjay Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Divya Arora
Independent Director
Prakash Arya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd
Summary
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd (CMECL) formerly known as Sri Saarbati Steel Tubes Ltd, was incorporated on 15 February 1985. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading of goods & leasing. The company has its production unit in Pondicherry. Its distribution network covers India, Sri lanka, Middle East & Abroad.The company became one of the leading manufacturers of both Galvanized and Black Pipes from to 10 sizes as per BIS standards with a plant capacity of 50,000 MT per annum and Galvanized Capacity of 18000 MT per annum. The company is also manufacturing Square and Rectangular Hollow sections and Pipe rolled out of pre- Galvanized Coils.The company employs state of the art machinery to produce high quality flawless range of pipes suitable for multiple applications in various fields. It has the latest technology, plant & Machinery and testing Equipments coupled with vigilant quality control department, which ensures better quality products. The company with optimized production and perfect management ensures good quality products, which ultimately guarantees the buyers satisfaction.The company is a ISO 9001:2008 Certified company. It received Engineering Export Promotion Council Award of Excellence for outstanding Export performance, consecutively for 7 Years.
Read More
The Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is ₹4.57 Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 10 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is ₹9.38 and ₹10.33 as of 10 Sep ‘24
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.78%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at 10.07%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.