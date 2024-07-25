iifl-logo-icon 1
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Share Price

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.33
  • Day's High10.33
  • 52 Wk High10.33
  • Prev. Close9.84
  • Day's Low10.33
  • 52 Wk Low 9.38
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.33
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

10.33

Prev. Close

9.84

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

10.33

Day's Low

10.33

52 Week's High

10.33

52 Week's Low

9.38

Book Value

12.33

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.48%

Non-Promoter- 56.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.43

4.43

4.43

4.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.03

2.37

2.05

1.26

Net Worth

5.46

6.8

6.48

5.69

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

9.35

7.24

33.23

45.99

yoy growth (%)

28.98

-78.18

-27.73

0.58

Raw materials

-3.05

-2.16

-22.34

-38.11

As % of sales

32.62

29.81

67.22

82.87

Employee costs

-0.58

-0.28

-1.59

-1.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.11

0.09

0.58

0.82

Depreciation

-1.63

-1.12

-1.1

-0.96

Tax paid

0.27

-0.01

0

-0.27

Working capital

6.13

-4.38

0.02

0.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.98

-78.18

-27.73

0.58

Op profit growth

40.24

-15.17

-13.86

10.25

EBIT growth

37.21

-25.5

-20.56

9.64

Net profit growth

399.27

-86.52

4.79

13.79

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,006.8

32.172,43,322.671,2050.9232,223307.6

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

159.65

12.121,98,488.083,329.032.2632,632.94109.03

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

990.8

19.131,01,973.111,456.540.212,842.8445.99

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

4,127.45

108.9880,798154.470.081,841.88205.27

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

756.05

25.361,234.71578.320.49,584.9166.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinay Kumar Goyal

Whole-time Director

R Uma

Whole Time Director & CFO

Chandrakesh Pal

Independent Director

Velu Paneerselvam

Independent Director

Sanjay Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Divya Arora

Independent Director

Prakash Arya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Summary

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd (CMECL) formerly known as Sri Saarbati Steel Tubes Ltd, was incorporated on 15 February 1985. The Company is currently engaged in the business of trading of goods & leasing. The company has its production unit in Pondicherry. Its distribution network covers India, Sri lanka, Middle East & Abroad.The company became one of the leading manufacturers of both Galvanized and Black Pipes from to 10 sizes as per BIS standards with a plant capacity of 50,000 MT per annum and Galvanized Capacity of 18000 MT per annum. The company is also manufacturing Square and Rectangular Hollow sections and Pipe rolled out of pre- Galvanized Coils.The company employs state of the art machinery to produce high quality flawless range of pipes suitable for multiple applications in various fields. It has the latest technology, plant & Machinery and testing Equipments coupled with vigilant quality control department, which ensures better quality products. The company with optimized production and perfect management ensures good quality products, which ultimately guarantees the buyers satisfaction.The company is a ISO 9001:2008 Certified company. It received Engineering Export Promotion Council Award of Excellence for outstanding Export performance, consecutively for 7 Years.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd share price today?

The Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is ₹4.57 Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is 0 and 0.84 as of 10 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is ₹9.38 and ₹10.33 as of 10 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd?

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.78%, 3 Years at 8.44%, 1 Year at 10.07%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at 10.13% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 43.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 56.52 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

