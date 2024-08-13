Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024.

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 31 Jul 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, have approved and taken on record the following items: Approved the Notice of the 40 Annual General Meeting along with the Boards Report, Secretarial Audit Report etc, for the Year ended March 31, 2024. To convene the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 12.00 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM).

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Kindly take the same on record for your further needful. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Monday February 12 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the same are enclosed as Annexure - 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. A copy of the same are enclosed as Annexure-1. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Dec 2023 1 Dec 2023

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, December 01, 2023, have approved the Appointment of Ms. Divya Arora having ICSI Membership No. A71348 as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f December 01, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015, we would like to inform you that the board of directors at their meeting held today i.e. December 01, 2023 have approved the appointment of Ms. Divya Arora having ICSI Membership No. A71348 as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company with effect from December 01, 2023.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2023 1 Nov 2023