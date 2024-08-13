iifl-logo-icon 1
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd Board Meeting

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Crimson Metal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Tuesday August 13 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024.
Board Meeting31 Jul 202431 Jul 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, have approved and taken on record the following items: Approved the Notice of the 40 Annual General Meeting along with the Boards Report, Secretarial Audit Report etc, for the Year ended March 31, 2024. To convene the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 12.00 P.M through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means(OAVM).
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. Kindly take the same on record for your further needful. Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Monday February 12 2024 at 02:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024, inter alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. A copy of the same are enclosed as Annexure - 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we are enclosing herewith the Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023. A copy of the same are enclosed as Annexure-1. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting1 Dec 20231 Dec 2023
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, December 01, 2023, have approved the Appointment of Ms. Divya Arora having ICSI Membership No. A71348 as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f December 01, 2023 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015, we would like to inform you that the board of directors at their meeting held today i.e. December 01, 2023 have approved the appointment of Ms. Divya Arora having ICSI Membership No. A71348 as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the company with effect from December 01, 2023.
Board Meeting8 Nov 20231 Nov 2023
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled on Wednesday November 08 2023 at 02:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 163/1 Prakasam Road Broadway Chennai - 600 108 Tamil Nadu to consider approve and take on record inter-alia the unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and any other applicable provision of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, as amended from time to time, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, November 08, 2023, have approved and taken on record the following items: 1) Standalone Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2023 is attached as Annexure A; (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2023)

