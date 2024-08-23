iifl-logo-icon 1
Crimson Metal Engineering Company Ltd AGM

10.33
(4.98%)
Sep 10, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Crimson Metal CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
AGM 23/08/2024 In compliance with the Companies Act 2013, rules framed thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEB! LODR Regulations), as amended from time to time, please find enclosed Notice convening the 40th AGM of shareholders along with the Annual Report FY 2023-24 which is being sent to the shareholders through electronic mode subject to Regulation 30 and 34(1) of the SEBI LODR Regulations. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following w.r.t. 40th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, the August 23, 2024: 1. Proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company attached as Annexure-A 2. Appointment of Mr. Prakash Arya (DIN: 06361843) as an Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Crimson Metal: Related News

No Record Found

