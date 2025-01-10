Cropster Agro Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.61
0.14
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.94
-0.7
-0.59
-0.51
Net Worth
58.55
-0.56
-0.45
-0.37
Minority Interest
Debt
0.01
0.04
0.44
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
58.56
-0.52
0
0
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.05
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
58.29
-0.6
-0.01
-0.01
Inventories
7.73
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
31.67
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
23.76
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-4.01
-0.05
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.86
-0.55
0
-0.01
Cash
0.22
0.02
0
0
Total Assets
58.55
-0.53
-0.01
-0.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.