Cropster Agro Ltd Share Price

24.65
(-3.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:53:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.42
  • Day's High26.43
  • 52 Wk High31.47
  • Prev. Close25.57
  • Day's Low24.32
  • 52 Wk Low 8.44
  • Turnover (lac)20.29
  • P/E134.58
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.2
  • EPS0.19
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,070.6
  • Div. Yield0
Cropster Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

24.42

Prev. Close

25.57

Turnover(Lac.)

20.29

Day's High

26.43

Day's Low

24.32

52 Week's High

31.47

52 Week's Low

8.44

Book Value

1.2

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,070.6

P/E

134.58

EPS

0.19

Divi. Yield

0

Cropster Agro Ltd Corporate Action

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

Cropster Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Cropster Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Cropster Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

48.61

0.14

0.14

0.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.94

-0.7

-0.59

-0.51

Net Worth

58.55

-0.56

-0.45

-0.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.06

-0.06

-0.03

-0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

0

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

2.54

63.43

11.6

-1.79

EBIT growth

2.54

63.43

11.6

-1.79

Net profit growth

2.54

63.43

11.6

-1.79

Cropster Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Cropster Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CFO

Jignesh Purshottamdas Patel

Independent Director

Nilam Viren Makwana

Independent Director

Vishakha D Shah

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Maya Devi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Reetu Bansal

Independent Director

Meenu Jain

Independent Director

Geetika Garg

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cropster Agro Ltd

Summary

Cropster Agro Limited was formerly incorporated as Planters Polysack Limited on May 17th, 1985. The Company is a professionally managed Company and the Company has business objectives of manufacturers, coaters processors, importers. exporters, buyers, sellers commission agents of and dealers in all types of chemicals, plastics, rubber, leather, foam, cellulose, was and their products of any nature and kind whatsoever and in particular High Density Polyethylene/Polypropylene Sacks and fabrics with or without lamination of any of the products and or other packaging products or new substances being improvements upon, modifications of or resulting from any processes and or manufacturers of materials from the waste realised from any of the above mentioned products either on its own account or on commission, however in view of the poor financial conditions of the Company during the year no business operation has taken place and efforts made by the Board of Directors were not materialised.
Company FAQs

What is the Cropster Agro Ltd share price today?

The Cropster Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cropster Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cropster Agro Ltd is ₹2070.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cropster Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cropster Agro Ltd is 134.58 and 21.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cropster Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cropster Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cropster Agro Ltd is ₹8.44 and ₹31.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cropster Agro Ltd?

Cropster Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.46%, 3 Years at 71.15%, 1 Year at 218.03%, 6 Month at 83.56%, 3 Month at 40.65% and 1 Month at 25.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cropster Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cropster Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

