SectorTrading
Open₹24.42
Prev. Close₹25.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.29
Day's High₹26.43
Day's Low₹24.32
52 Week's High₹31.47
52 Week's Low₹8.44
Book Value₹1.2
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,070.6
P/E134.58
EPS0.19
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
48.61
0.14
0.14
0.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.94
-0.7
-0.59
-0.51
Net Worth
58.55
-0.56
-0.45
-0.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.06
-0.06
-0.03
-0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
0
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
2.54
63.43
11.6
-1.79
EBIT growth
2.54
63.43
11.6
-1.79
Net profit growth
2.54
63.43
11.6
-1.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CFO
Jignesh Purshottamdas Patel
Independent Director
Nilam Viren Makwana
Independent Director
Vishakha D Shah
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Maya Devi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Reetu Bansal
Independent Director
Meenu Jain
Independent Director
Geetika Garg
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Cropster Agro Ltd
Summary
Cropster Agro Limited was formerly incorporated as Planters Polysack Limited on May 17th, 1985. The Company is a professionally managed Company and the Company has business objectives of manufacturers, coaters processors, importers. exporters, buyers, sellers commission agents of and dealers in all types of chemicals, plastics, rubber, leather, foam, cellulose, was and their products of any nature and kind whatsoever and in particular High Density Polyethylene/Polypropylene Sacks and fabrics with or without lamination of any of the products and or other packaging products or new substances being improvements upon, modifications of or resulting from any processes and or manufacturers of materials from the waste realised from any of the above mentioned products either on its own account or on commission, however in view of the poor financial conditions of the Company during the year no business operation has taken place and efforts made by the Board of Directors were not materialised.
Read More
The Cropster Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cropster Agro Ltd is ₹2070.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cropster Agro Ltd is 134.58 and 21.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cropster Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cropster Agro Ltd is ₹8.44 and ₹31.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cropster Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 99.46%, 3 Years at 71.15%, 1 Year at 218.03%, 6 Month at 83.56%, 3 Month at 40.65% and 1 Month at 25.34%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.