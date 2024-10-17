iifl-logo-icon 1
Cropster Agro Ltd EGM

24.08
(-4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cropster Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Sep 202417 Oct 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, 23rd September, 2024 The Board of Directors decided to conduct the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EoGM) as on 17th October, 2024 on Thursday at 02:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at B 2 207 West Gate Business Bay, Opp Andaj Party Plot, Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380054, India Scrutinizers Report of the EGM of the Company held on 17th October, 2024 Outcome of the EGM of the Company held on Thursday, 17th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)
EGM9 Jan 20245 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, January 09, 2024 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 05th February, 2024 EGM 05/02/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 11.01.2024) Intimation of Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/01/2024) Proceeding of the EGM of the Company held on 05th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024) Scrutinizer Report of the EGM held on 05th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

