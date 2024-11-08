Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CROPSTER AGRO LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CROPSTER AGRO LTD (523105) RECORD DATE 08.11.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 02 (Two) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each held. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/11/2024 DR-754/2024-2025