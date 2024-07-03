iifl-logo-icon 1
Cropster Agro Ltd Company Summary

22.73
(-4.97%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:12:00 PM

Cropster Agro Ltd Summary

Cropster Agro Limited was formerly incorporated as Planters Polysack Limited on May 17th, 1985. The Company is a professionally managed Company and the Company has business objectives of manufacturers, coaters processors, importers. exporters, buyers, sellers commission agents of and dealers in all types of chemicals, plastics, rubber, leather, foam, cellulose, was and their products of any nature and kind whatsoever and in particular High Density Polyethylene/Polypropylene Sacks and fabrics with or without lamination of any of the products and or other packaging products or new substances being improvements upon, modifications of or resulting from any processes and or manufacturers of materials from the waste realised from any of the above mentioned products either on its own account or on commission, however in view of the poor financial conditions of the Company during the year no business operation has taken place and efforts made by the Board of Directors were not materialised.

