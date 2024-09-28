iifl-logo-icon 1
Cropster Agro Ltd Split

24.08
(-4.97%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Cropster Agro CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split23 Sep 20248 Nov 20248 Nov 2024101
Sub-division of 1 (One) Equity share of face value of ?10/-(Rupees Ten only) each fully paid-up to 10 (Ten) Equity shares of the face value of ? 1 (Rupee One only) each fully paid-up. Intimation for the Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Date : 28/09/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that CROPSTER AGRO LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE CROPSTER AGRO LTD (523105) RECORD DATE 08.11.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 08/11/2024 DR-754/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE293E01023 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 08/11/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241029-12 dated October 29, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code CROPSTER AGRO LTD (523105) New ISIN No. INE293E01031 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 08-11-2024 (DR- 754/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.11.2024)

Cropster Agro: Related News

No Record Found

