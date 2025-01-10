To the Members of CSB Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

OPINION

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of CSB Bank Limited (‘the Bank), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as well as the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (‘the RBI), in the manner so required for banking companies and give a true and fair view, in conformity with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31 March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities forthe Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

5. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Classification of advances, identification of non-performing advances, income recognition and provisioning for advances Our key audit procedures included but were not limited to the following: As at 31 March 2024, the Bank reported total loans and advances (net of provisions) of R 24,336 crores (2023: R 20,651 crores), gross NPAs of R 361 crores (2023: R 263 crores), and provision for non-performing assets (including claims) of R 236 crores (2023: R 191 crores). Refer to the accounting policies in "Note 3 to the Financial Statements: Significant Accounting Policies - Use of estimates" and "Schedule 9 and Schedule 5 to the Financial Statements: Advances and Other Liabilities and Provisions" Design/Controls Advances include Bills purchased and discounted, Cash credits, Overdrafts, Loans repayable on demand and Term loans. The Banks advances portfolio majorly comprises of gold loans disbursed against pledge of gold collateral. • Understood and considered the Banks accounting policies for NPA identification and provisioning and assessing compliance with the IRACP norms prescribed by the RBI including the additional provisions made on advances. The classification of advances and identification of non-performing advances involves establishment of proper mechanism and judgement is applied to identify and determine the amount of provision required against non-performing assets (‘NPA) and restructured advances as per the policy approved by the Board of Directors of the Bank and based on managements assessment of the degree of impairment of the advances subject to the minimum provisioning levels prescribed under the ‘Prudential Norms on Income Recognition, Asset Classification & Provisioning ("IRACP norms") prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") from time to time. Similarly, the Bank is also required to makejudgements to identify advances which are non-recoverable and thereby determined to be written off. • Obtained an understanding of managements approach, interpretation, systems and controls implemented in relation to NPA computation. The provision for advances is estimated based on ageing and classification of such advances, underlying valuation, adequacy and existence of the security amongst other factors. In case of restructured accounts, provision is made in accordance with the RBI guidelines. The management also makes provisions on exposures on the basis of advances lent to certain stressed sectors. • Assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key internal financial controls (including application controls for system driven identification of NPAs) over approval, recording, monitoring and recovery of loans, monitoring overdue / stressed accounts, measurement of provision, valuation of security, assessing the reliability of management information which included testing overdue reports. The management of the Bank relies on the CBS (Core Banking Solutions) along with other allied IT systems accompanied by various estimates, prudent judgements relating to credit assessment of borrowers, valuation of collateral, including services of independent valuers, professionals for completeness and timing of recognition of NPAs, asset classification, income recognition and provisioning thereon. • Understood the Banks policy over appointment of external appraiser for gold loans and storage of pledged gold. Further, assessed the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of key controls identified. We have identified classification of advances, identification of NPAs, provisioning of advances and income recognition as a key audit matter because this requires proper control mechanism, significant level of management judgement especially in determining the provision and the valuation of the security, heightened regulatory compliances and its significance to the overall financial statements of the Bank. • Obtained an understanding for contingency provision carried by the Bank and verified the underlying assumptions for such estimate along with events identified by the management for usage for such provision. • Tested review controls over measurement of provisions including documentation of the relevant approvals along with basis and rationale of the provision and disclosures in financial statements. • Tested the application controls on sample basis including testing of automated and manual controls, reports and system reconciliations, in relation to income recognition, asset classification, provisioning pertaining to advances. Substantive tests • Performed test of details over of calculation of NPA provisions, including provisions on restructured loans for assessing the completeness, accuracy and relevance of data and to ensure that the same is in compliance with the Banks NPA provision policy and IRACP Norms. • Tested samples of advances (based on quantitative and qualitative thresholds) where impairment indicators had been identified by management. Obtained managements assessment of the recoverability of these exposures (including individual provisions calculations) and challenged whether individual impairment provisions, or lack of, were appropriate. • Evaluated the statement of accounts, approval process, credit review of customer, review of SMA reports, valuation reports of collaterals for corporate loans and other related documents to assess recoverability and the classification of the advance. • Forselected samplesforgold loans, inspected external appraisers valuation report certifying the purity of the pledged gold and checked the quantity and weight mentioned in the valuation report. Conducted independent visits to branches/offices to examine documentation and other records relating to advances and to verify existence of pledged gold for samples selected. Further, for the gold appraisers valuation reports relied upon by the management, assessed the competency, independence, scope of work for the purpose of our audit. • Verified on sample basis whether the loan write-offs during the year is in accordance with Board approved policy. • Sought independent confirmation of account balances for sample borrowers. • Read the minutes of management committees and credit committee meetings and performing inquiries with the credit, credit monitoring, risk, asset recovery, compliance and vigilance departments to ascertain key changes and observations. • Considered key observations arising out of Internal Audits, Systems Audits and Concurrent Audits conducted as per the policies and procedures of the Bank. • Considered the RBI Annual Financial Inspection report on the Bank, the Banks response to those observations and other communications with RBI. • Assessed disclosures included in the financial statements in respect of asset classification, and provisioning, including specific disclosures required by IRACP norms.

Information Technology (‘IT) Systems and Internal Controls for Financial Reporting

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter The IT environment of the Bank is complex as it involves a number of independent and inter-dependent IT systems which are used in the operations of the Bank for processing and recording a large volume of transactions at numerous locations on a daily basis. We included specialized IT auditors as part of our audit team to perform audit procedures which included, but were not limited to the following: As a result, there is a high degree of reliance and dependency on the IT systems for the Banks financial accounting and reporting processes which impacts key financial accounting and reporting items such as advances, interest income, provision on advances amongst others and thereby there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. Amongst its multiple IT systems, we scoped in systems that are key for the overall financial reporting. • Obtained an understanding of IT applications landscape implemented at the Bank, followed by process understanding, mapping of applications to the processes related to financial reporting We have identified testing of such IT systems and related control environment as key audit matter because of the high level of automation, significant number of systems being used by the Bank for processing financial transactions, importance in relation to accurate and timely financial reporting and its impact on the financial records and financial reporting process of the Bank. • Based on our understanding, we have evaluated and tested relevant IT general controls and IT application controls on the systems ("in-scope") identified as relevant for our audit of the financial statements. • On such in-scope IT systems, we have tested key IT general controls with respect to the following domains: a. User access management which includes user access provisioning, de-provisioning, access review, password management, sensitive access rights and segregation of duties to ensure that privilege access to applications, operating system and databases in the production environment were granted only to authorized personnel. b. Program change management which includes controls on moving program changes to production environment as per defined procedures and with relevant segregation of environments c. Other areas that were assessed under the IT control environment included backup management, incident management, batch processing and system interfaces. • We also evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key IT application controls in key business processes, which included loan origination, sanctioning, disbursements, repayments and covered automated calculations and automated accounting procedures, as applicable focusing on advances, interest income, provision on advances amongst others. • Where deficiencies were identified, tested compensating controls or performed alternative procedures.

NFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

6. The Banks Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report including the Pillar III Disclosure under the New Capital Adequacy Framework (Basel III disclosures), but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

7. The accompanying financial statements have been approved by the Banks Board of Directors. The Banks Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, and provisions of section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the RBI from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

8. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

9. The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Bankss financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

11. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern; and

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

12. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

13. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

14. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

OTHER MATTER

15. The financial statements of the Bank for the year ended 31 March 2023 were jointly audited by the predecessor auditor, BSR & Co. LLP and Mukund M. Chitale & Co., who have expressed an unmodified opinion on those financial statements vide their audit report dated 28 April 2023. Accordingly, Walker Chandiok & Co LLP do not express any conclusion or opinion on the figures reported in the Statement for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2023. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

16. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with the provisions of section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and section 133 of the Act.

17. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory;

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank;

c) We have visited 32 of branches to examine the books of accounts and other records maintained at the branch for the purpose of our audit. Since the key operations of the Bank are automated with the key applications integrated to the core banking system, the audit is carried out at centrally as all the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are available therein.

18. With respect to the matter to be included in the auditors report under section 197(16) of the Act, we report that since the Bank is a banking company, as defined under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949; the reporting under section 197(16) in relation to whether the remuneration paid by the Bank is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act and whether any excess remuneration has been paid in accordance with the aforesaid section is not applicable.

19. Further, as required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank as on 31 March 2024 and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure I wherein we have expressed an unmodified opinion; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Bank, as detailed in schedule 12 and note 3.14 to the financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024;

ii. The Bank, as detailed in schedule 5 and note 3.14 to the financial statements, has made provision as at 31 March 2024, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank during the year ended 31 March 2024;

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on the date of this audit report, as disclosed in note 4.10(a) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Bank to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, on the date of this audit report as disclosed in note 4.10(b) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Bank shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed, as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The Bank has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2024.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Bank, in respect of financial year commencing on or after 1 April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Walker Chandiok & Co LLP For Mukund M. Chitale & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Chartered Accountants Registration No.: 001076N/N500013 Firm Registration No.: 106655W Sd/- Sd/- Sudhir Pillai Abhay V. Kamat Partner Partner Membership No. 105782 Membership No. 039585 UDIN: 24105782BKFIZN4733 UDIN: 24039585BKCZKN1455 Place: Mumbai Place: Mumbai Date: 26 April 2024 Date: 26 April 2024

ANNEXUREI REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 19(F) UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF CSB BANK LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

1. In conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of CSB Bank Limited (‘the Bank) as at and for the year ended 31 March 2024, we have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Bank as at that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Banks business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Bank ‘s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, and the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

6. A Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Bank; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.