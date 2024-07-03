SectorBanks
Open₹323.3
Prev. Close₹319.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹693.8
Day's High₹324.9
Day's Low₹310
52 Week's High₹419.4
52 Week's Low₹292.05
Book Value₹223.62
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,433.58
P/E10.02
EPS31.89
Divi. Yield0
Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
173.54
173.54
173.54
173.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,630.11
3,030.09
2,477.86
2,006.69
Net Worth
3,803.65
3,203.63
2,651.4
2,180.23
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sumit Maheshwari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sijo Varghese
Independent Director
Sharmila Abhay Karve
Independent Director
Sudhin Choksey
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhavan Menon
Managing Director & CEO
Pralay Mandal
Independent Director
Sharad Kumar Saxena
Whole Time Director
B K Divakara
Independent Director
Renu Kohli
Independent Director
Deepak Maheshwari
Additional Director
Narasimha Raju Narasappa Doddahosahalli
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CSB Bank Ltd
Summary
CSB Bank Limited is one of the fastest growing private sector banks in India with a significant branch presence in the Thrissur district of Kerala and steadily increasing network across India with a special thrust on Northern and Western part of the country. The Bank has a network of 779 branches in India and provide a range of banking and financial services including SME Banking, Retail Banking,Corporate Banking and Treasury Operations.The CSB Bank, formerly known The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited was incorporated on November 26, 1920. The Bank changed the name to CSB Bank Limited effective on June 9, 2019. The Bank commenced business on 01 January, 1921 with an authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakhs and a paid up capital of Rs. 45,270/-. Presently, the Bank provide a range of banking and financial services including SME banking, Retail banking, Corporate banking and treasury operations.During the FY2020, the bank has raised capital of Rs 409.68 crore through Initial Public Offering(IPO) and the shares of the bank were listed in BSE and NSE from 04 December 2019.During the first two decades of its functioning, the Bank concentrated only in Kerala. Banks and credit institutions which proliferated especially in Kerala received a jolt and many of them came to their doom following the crash of the Travancore National Quilon Bank in 1938 followed by Palai Central Bank in 1960. During the period many small banks came to the verge of collapse shaking the confidence of the public and what
Read More
The CSB Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CSB Bank Ltd is ₹5433.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CSB Bank Ltd is 10.02 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CSB Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CSB Bank Ltd is ₹292.05 and ₹419.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CSB Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.93%, 3 Years at 10.38%, 1 Year at -21.69%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at 0.81% and 1 Month at 4.04%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.