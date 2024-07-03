Summary

CSB Bank Limited is one of the fastest growing private sector banks in India with a significant branch presence in the Thrissur district of Kerala and steadily increasing network across India with a special thrust on Northern and Western part of the country. The Bank has a network of 779 branches in India and provide a range of banking and financial services including SME Banking, Retail Banking,Corporate Banking and Treasury Operations.The CSB Bank, formerly known The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited was incorporated on November 26, 1920. The Bank changed the name to CSB Bank Limited effective on June 9, 2019. The Bank commenced business on 01 January, 1921 with an authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakhs and a paid up capital of Rs. 45,270/-. Presently, the Bank provide a range of banking and financial services including SME banking, Retail banking, Corporate banking and treasury operations.During the FY2020, the bank has raised capital of Rs 409.68 crore through Initial Public Offering(IPO) and the shares of the bank were listed in BSE and NSE from 04 December 2019.During the first two decades of its functioning, the Bank concentrated only in Kerala. Banks and credit institutions which proliferated especially in Kerala received a jolt and many of them came to their doom following the crash of the Travancore National Quilon Bank in 1938 followed by Palai Central Bank in 1960. During the period many small banks came to the verge of collapse shaking the confidence of the public and what

