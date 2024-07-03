iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CSB Bank Ltd Share Price

313.2
(-1.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open323.3
  • Day's High324.9
  • 52 Wk High419.4
  • Prev. Close319.1
  • Day's Low310
  • 52 Wk Low 292.05
  • Turnover (lac)693.8
  • P/E10.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value223.62
  • EPS31.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,433.58
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

CSB Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

323.3

Prev. Close

319.1

Turnover(Lac.)

693.8

Day's High

324.9

Day's Low

310

52 Week's High

419.4

52 Week's Low

292.05

Book Value

223.62

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,433.58

P/E

10.02

EPS

31.89

Divi. Yield

0

CSB Bank Ltd Corporate Action

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

20 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Jul, 2024

arrow

CSB Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
2 Jan 2025|12:04 AM

Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

CSB Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 400.00%

Foreign: 40.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.34%

Institutions: 30.34%

Non-Institutions: 27.11%

Custodian: 2.53%

Read More
Share Price

CSB Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

173.54

173.54

173.54

173.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,630.11

3,030.09

2,477.86

2,006.69

Net Worth

3,803.65

3,203.63

2,651.4

2,180.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

CSB Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT CSB Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sumit Maheshwari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sijo Varghese

Independent Director

Sharmila Abhay Karve

Independent Director

Sudhin Choksey

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhavan Menon

Managing Director & CEO

Pralay Mandal

Independent Director

Sharad Kumar Saxena

Whole Time Director

B K Divakara

Independent Director

Renu Kohli

Independent Director

Deepak Maheshwari

Additional Director

Narasimha Raju Narasappa Doddahosahalli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CSB Bank Ltd

Summary

CSB Bank Limited is one of the fastest growing private sector banks in India with a significant branch presence in the Thrissur district of Kerala and steadily increasing network across India with a special thrust on Northern and Western part of the country. The Bank has a network of 779 branches in India and provide a range of banking and financial services including SME Banking, Retail Banking,Corporate Banking and Treasury Operations.The CSB Bank, formerly known The Catholic Syrian Bank Limited was incorporated on November 26, 1920. The Bank changed the name to CSB Bank Limited effective on June 9, 2019. The Bank commenced business on 01 January, 1921 with an authorized capital of Rs. 5 lakhs and a paid up capital of Rs. 45,270/-. Presently, the Bank provide a range of banking and financial services including SME banking, Retail banking, Corporate banking and treasury operations.During the FY2020, the bank has raised capital of Rs 409.68 crore through Initial Public Offering(IPO) and the shares of the bank were listed in BSE and NSE from 04 December 2019.During the first two decades of its functioning, the Bank concentrated only in Kerala. Banks and credit institutions which proliferated especially in Kerala received a jolt and many of them came to their doom following the crash of the Travancore National Quilon Bank in 1938 followed by Palai Central Bank in 1960. During the period many small banks came to the verge of collapse shaking the confidence of the public and what
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the CSB Bank Ltd share price today?

The CSB Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹313.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of CSB Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CSB Bank Ltd is ₹5433.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CSB Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CSB Bank Ltd is 10.02 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CSB Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CSB Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CSB Bank Ltd is ₹292.05 and ₹419.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CSB Bank Ltd?

CSB Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.93%, 3 Years at 10.38%, 1 Year at -21.69%, 6 Month at -15.76%, 3 Month at 0.81% and 1 Month at 4.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CSB Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CSB Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 40.00 %
Institutions - 30.35 %
Public - 27.12 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CSB Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.