CSB Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
173.54
173.54
173.54
173.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,630.11
3,030.09
2,477.86
2,006.69
Net Worth
3,803.65
3,203.63
2,651.4
2,180.23
Minority Interest
Debt
31,476.18
25,288.78
22,195.49
20,565.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.23
10.68
9.67
7.96
Total Liabilities
35,292.06
28,503.09
24,856.56
22,754.15
Fixed Assets
405.92
319.36
287.86
269.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
7,551.43
5,848.7
7,011.62
6,125.99
Deferred Tax Asset Net
72.49
64.81
56.65
104.68
Networking Capital
-228.23
-217.13
111.98
101.8
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
547.93
452.74
621.37
692.97
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-776.16
-669.87
-509.39
-591.17
Cash
3,154.89
1,836.71
1,573.76
1,714.07
Total Assets
10,956.5
7,852.45
9,041.87
8,316.03
Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.Read More
