CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

CSB Bank, based in Thrissur, reported impressive growth for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The bank’s total deposits grew by 22.17% compared to last year, reaching ₹33,406 crore, up from ₹27,345 crore.

Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore. CASA (Current and Savings) deposits also grew by 6.60%, reaching ₹8,041 crore, up from ₹7,543 crore. The bank’s loan book grew by 26.45%, reaching ₹28,914 crore, compared to ₹22,867 crore in the previous year. Advances against gold loans grew by 36.28%, reaching ₹13,018 crore, up from ₹9,553 crore.

CSB Bank’s profit grew by 4%, reaching ₹138.4 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2024, up from ₹133.2 crore the previous year. The bank’s core income from lending (net interest income) grew by 7%, rising to ₹368 crore from ₹343 crore last year. CSB Bank’s asset quality improved slightly with a small drop in bad loans, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) at 1.68% compared to 1.69% last quarter.

Provisions for bad loans were ₹14 crore, lower than ₹20 crore last quarter. Overall, CSB Bank showed solid growth in deposits, loans, and profits, while keeping bad loans under control.

On January 1, 2025, shares of CSB Bank closed at ₹314.95 which is a 0.95% gain than the previous close. Shares of CSB Bank has witnessed a total of 24% dip in the last one year, and 17% dip in the last six months.