CSB Bank Ltd Shareholding Pattern

308.35
(1.31%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:02 PM

CSB Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

40%

40%

49.72%

49.72%

49.72%

Indian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

30.34%

31.19%

20.93%

20.74%

19.04%

Non-Institutions

27.11%

26.26%

26.72%

26.67%

28.34%

Total Non-Promoter

57.46%

57.46%

47.65%

47.41%

47.39%

Custodian

2.53%

2.53%

2.62%

2.85%

2.88%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 40.00%

Foreign: 40.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 30.34%

Institutions: 30.34%

Non-Institutions: 27.11%

Custodian: 2.53%

CSB Bank: Related NEWS

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

2 Jan 2025|12:04 AM

Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.

Read More

