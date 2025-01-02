Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
40%
40%
49.72%
49.72%
49.72%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
30.34%
31.19%
20.93%
20.74%
19.04%
Non-Institutions
27.11%
26.26%
26.72%
26.67%
28.34%
Total Non-Promoter
57.46%
57.46%
47.65%
47.41%
47.39%
Custodian
2.53%
2.53%
2.62%
2.85%
2.88%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.