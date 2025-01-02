iifl-logo-icon 1
CSB Bank Ltd AGM

305.05
(2.68%)
Jan 15, 2025

CSB Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Aug 202420 Jul 2024
Intimation of Hundred and Third (103rd) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Book Closure for AGM Proceedings of the 103rd Annual General Meeting of CSB bank Limited and e-voting results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

2 Jan 2025|12:04 AM

Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.

