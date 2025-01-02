iifl-logo-icon 1
CSB Bank Ltd Board Meeting

311.45
(-0.03%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:04:59 AM

CSB Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, December 13, 2024
Board Meeting24 Oct 202427 Sep 2024
CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 24, 2024 - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting19 Sep 202419 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25
Board Meeting29 Jul 20242 Jul 2024
CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results and Audit Report thereon, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, March 15, 2024
Board Meeting29 Jan 20242 Jan 2024
CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, January 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

CSB Bank: Related News

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

CSB Bank Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Deposits and Loans

2 Jan 2025|12:04 AM

Term deposits saw a big jump, increasing by 28.10% to ₹25,365 crore from ₹19,802 crore.

