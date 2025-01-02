|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, December 13, 2024
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 24, 2024 - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|2 Jul 2024
|CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results and Audit Report thereon, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, March 15, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|2 Jan 2024
|CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, January 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
