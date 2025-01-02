Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, December 13, 2024

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 27 Sep 2024

CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting dated October 24, 2024 - Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 19 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 19, 2024 Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 2 Jul 2024

CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Submission of Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report thereon, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 2 Apr 2024

CSB Bank Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results of the Bank for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Submission of Audited Financial Results and Audit Report thereon, for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Mar 2024 15 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, March 15, 2024

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 2 Jan 2024