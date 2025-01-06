iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CSL Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

318.4
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:34 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CSL Finance Ltd

CSL Finance FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.01

-154.09

25.26

37.45

Other operating items

Operating

3.01

-154.09

25.26

37.45

Capital expenditure

-0.25

2.57

0.18

0.43

Free cash flow

2.76

-151.52

25.44

37.88

Equity raised

479.54

404.58

289.57

203.7

Investing

0

-0.39

0.37

-0.8

Financing

-9.52

-4.34

71.64

21.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0.88

0.47

Net in cash

472.78

248.32

387.91

262.85

CSL Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CSL Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.