CSL Finance Ltd Share Price

318.4
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open334.9
  • Day's High334.9
  • 52 Wk High533
  • Prev. Close324.8
  • Day's Low316.05
  • 52 Wk Low 304
  • Turnover (lac)59.71
  • P/E10.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value224.52
  • EPS31.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)725.4
  • Div. Yield0.77
No Records Found

CSL Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

334.9

Prev. Close

324.8

Turnover(Lac.)

59.71

Day's High

334.9

Day's Low

316.05

52 Week's High

533

52 Week's Low

304

Book Value

224.52

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

725.4

P/E

10.21

EPS

31.44

Divi. Yield

0.77

CSL Finance Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2.5

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2024

27 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

CSL Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

CSL Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.43%

Non-Promoter- 3.73%

Institutions: 3.73%

Non-Institutions: 47.39%

Custodian: 1.43%

Share Price

CSL Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.09

21.15

21.13

6.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

452.39

340.88

299.86

253.06

Net Worth

474.48

362.03

320.99

259.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

3.01

-154.09

25.26

37.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

CSL Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CSL Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rohit Gupta

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Kathuria

Independent Director

Ayush Mittal

Whole-time Director

Rachita Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Gupta

Independent Director

Chandra Subhash Kwatra

Independent Director

Parmod Bindal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CSL Finance Ltd

Summary

CSL Finance Ltd (Formerly known Consolidated Securities Limited) was incorporated on December 28, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the finance facilities to small and medium size business units to fulfill their financial needs. The complete business of CSL can be classified into two broader segments of SME business and Wholesale business. SME business is mainly focused on micro and small business loans to various business entities, which is secured mostly against self-occupied Residential or Commercial properties. Wholesale business is focused on big ticket size loans for working capital requirement of businesses. This segment also covers construction finance facilities to builders and developers for redevelopment of sites for meeting their short -term funding requirements. These loans are majorly last mile funding or mainly lent to affordable segment where demand and sale is easily predictable.The Company was initially promoted by Prem Lall Gupta, Kamal Jeet Singh Bhatia, Pritam Singh Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Sunil Kala and Dolly Bhatia. Thereafter, it was acquired by Mr. T.S. Bhatia, Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia, Dolly Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Surinder Kaur Bhatia, Honey Bhatia, M/s Nikki Securities Private Limited and M/s Growth Commercial Limited.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer of 12,95,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par in February, 1995. Thereafter, M/s Mundra Credit
Company FAQs

What is the CSL Finance Ltd share price today?

The CSL Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of CSL Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CSL Finance Ltd is ₹725.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CSL Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CSL Finance Ltd is 10.21 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CSL Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CSL Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CSL Finance Ltd is ₹304 and ₹533 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CSL Finance Ltd?

CSL Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.29%, 1 Year at -26.97%, 6 Month at -30.84%, 3 Month at -23.29% and 1 Month at -1.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CSL Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CSL Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.44 %
Institutions - 3.73 %
Public - 47.40 %

