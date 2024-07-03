Summary

CSL Finance Ltd (Formerly known Consolidated Securities Limited) was incorporated on December 28, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the finance facilities to small and medium size business units to fulfill their financial needs. The complete business of CSL can be classified into two broader segments of SME business and Wholesale business. SME business is mainly focused on micro and small business loans to various business entities, which is secured mostly against self-occupied Residential or Commercial properties. Wholesale business is focused on big ticket size loans for working capital requirement of businesses. This segment also covers construction finance facilities to builders and developers for redevelopment of sites for meeting their short -term funding requirements. These loans are majorly last mile funding or mainly lent to affordable segment where demand and sale is easily predictable.The Company was initially promoted by Prem Lall Gupta, Kamal Jeet Singh Bhatia, Pritam Singh Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Sunil Kala and Dolly Bhatia. Thereafter, it was acquired by Mr. T.S. Bhatia, Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia, Dolly Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Surinder Kaur Bhatia, Honey Bhatia, M/s Nikki Securities Private Limited and M/s Growth Commercial Limited.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer of 12,95,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par in February, 1995. Thereafter, M/s Mundra Credit

