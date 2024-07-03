SectorFinance
Open₹334.9
Prev. Close₹324.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.71
Day's High₹334.9
Day's Low₹316.05
52 Week's High₹533
52 Week's Low₹304
Book Value₹224.52
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)725.4
P/E10.21
EPS31.44
Divi. Yield0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.09
21.15
21.13
6.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
452.39
340.88
299.86
253.06
Net Worth
474.48
362.03
320.99
259.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
3.01
-154.09
25.26
37.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rohit Gupta
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Kathuria
Independent Director
Ayush Mittal
Whole-time Director
Rachita Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Gupta
Independent Director
Chandra Subhash Kwatra
Independent Director
Parmod Bindal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CSL Finance Ltd
Summary
CSL Finance Ltd (Formerly known Consolidated Securities Limited) was incorporated on December 28, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the finance facilities to small and medium size business units to fulfill their financial needs. The complete business of CSL can be classified into two broader segments of SME business and Wholesale business. SME business is mainly focused on micro and small business loans to various business entities, which is secured mostly against self-occupied Residential or Commercial properties. Wholesale business is focused on big ticket size loans for working capital requirement of businesses. This segment also covers construction finance facilities to builders and developers for redevelopment of sites for meeting their short -term funding requirements. These loans are majorly last mile funding or mainly lent to affordable segment where demand and sale is easily predictable.The Company was initially promoted by Prem Lall Gupta, Kamal Jeet Singh Bhatia, Pritam Singh Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Sunil Kala and Dolly Bhatia. Thereafter, it was acquired by Mr. T.S. Bhatia, Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia, Dolly Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Surinder Kaur Bhatia, Honey Bhatia, M/s Nikki Securities Private Limited and M/s Growth Commercial Limited.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer of 12,95,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par in February, 1995. Thereafter, M/s Mundra Credit
The CSL Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹318.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CSL Finance Ltd is ₹725.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CSL Finance Ltd is 10.21 and 1.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CSL Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CSL Finance Ltd is ₹304 and ₹533 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CSL Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 12.29%, 1 Year at -26.97%, 6 Month at -30.84%, 3 Month at -23.29% and 1 Month at -1.77%.
