CSL Finance Ltd Summary

CSL Finance Ltd (Formerly known Consolidated Securities Limited) was incorporated on December 28, 1992. The Company is engaged in the business of providing the finance facilities to small and medium size business units to fulfill their financial needs. The complete business of CSL can be classified into two broader segments of SME business and Wholesale business. SME business is mainly focused on micro and small business loans to various business entities, which is secured mostly against self-occupied Residential or Commercial properties. Wholesale business is focused on big ticket size loans for working capital requirement of businesses. This segment also covers construction finance facilities to builders and developers for redevelopment of sites for meeting their short -term funding requirements. These loans are majorly last mile funding or mainly lent to affordable segment where demand and sale is easily predictable.The Company was initially promoted by Prem Lall Gupta, Kamal Jeet Singh Bhatia, Pritam Singh Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Sunil Kala and Dolly Bhatia. Thereafter, it was acquired by Mr. T.S. Bhatia, Kamaljeet Singh Bhatia, Dolly Bhatia, Ravinder Kaur Bhatia, Harinder Kaur Bhatia, Surinder Kaur Bhatia, Honey Bhatia, M/s Nikki Securities Private Limited and M/s Growth Commercial Limited.The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer of 12,95,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for cash at par in February, 1995. Thereafter, M/s Mundra Credit and Investment Private Limited entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with the promoters of the company on July 2, 2005 for acquisition of 17,07,650 equity shares representing 42.65% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company, consequent of which an open offer in terms of regulation 10 & 12 of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 1997 was made. Since then, M/s. Mundra Credit and Investment Private Limited is the promoter of the Company.In 2010, the Company ventured into secured lending to Small & Mid-Sized Corporates. In 2012, it made investments into fintech company; In 2015, it started lending wholesale loans to real estate developers in NCR; in 2016, it raised Rs 120 Crores in debt for the first time. The Company in 2017, launched SME Retail vertical business. It raised Rs 54 Crores as Fresh Issue Equity Shares. In 2018, nearly 12 SME Retailbranches were made operational. It extended the presence to Delhi NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttrakhand, Gujarat and Rajasthan and increased the branch network to 18 at the end of year 2019.In 2022, the Company raised Rs 30 Crore in fresh equity. 22 SME Retail branches were made operational in 2022. In 2023, it further raised Rs 49 Crore in fresh equity. It launched the first unsecured loan product for Steel Fabricators. 26 SME Retail branches became operational in 2023. The Company crossed Rs 700 Crore in Asset Under Management (AUM).