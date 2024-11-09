iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CSL Finance Ltd Board Meeting

296.25
(-0.12%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:19:59 AM

CSL Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Inter-alia, for considering and approving un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year Ended March 31 2024. 2. Further Recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid year will also be considered at the aforesaid meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15 May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting29 Jan 202418 Jan 2024
CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 29, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

CSL Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CSL Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.