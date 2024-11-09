|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30 2024. Inter-alia, for considering and approving un-audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year Ended March 31 2024. 2. Further Recommendation of Dividend if any for the aforesaid year will also be considered at the aforesaid meeting. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15 May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jan 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|CSL Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on January 29, 2024 Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)
