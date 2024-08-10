|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|2.5
|25
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of INR 2.50/- per equity share (@25% on a face value of INR 10/- each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Compliance under Regulation 47 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015. the Company has fixed Saturday, 14 Setember 2024 as the Record Dae for determining entitlement of members for the finaldvidend orFY 202324. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
