Curis Lifesciences Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,692.75
|81.54
|4,06,147.43
|753.53
|0.95
|5,566.68
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,798.85
|77.26
|1,80,488.11
|557
|0.44
|2,357
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,503.55
|23.37
|1,21,452.44
|1,210.53
|1.06
|4,495.16
|411.56
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,576.85
|60.89
|1,21,051.42
|551
|0.17
|2,567
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,200.8
|18.57
|1,00,220.42
|387.3
|0.67
|4,602.9
|377.57
