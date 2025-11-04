No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.5
0.5
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.18
-0.18
-1.4
Net Worth
5.68
0.32
-0.9
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
35.58
35.42
23.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
35.58
35.42
23.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.31
0.34
0.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,692.75
|81.54
|4,06,147.43
|753.53
|0.95
|5,566.68
|101.44
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,798.85
|77.26
|1,80,488.11
|557
|0.44
|2,357
|561.08
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,503.55
|23.37
|1,21,452.44
|1,210.53
|1.06
|4,495.16
|411.56
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,576.85
|60.89
|1,21,051.42
|551
|0.17
|2,567
|224.34
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
DRREDDY
1,200.8
|18.57
|1,00,220.42
|387.3
|0.67
|4,602.9
|377.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dharmesh Dasharathbhai Patel
Whole Time Director
Piyush Gordhanbhai Antala
Whole Time Director
Jaimik Mansukhlal Patel
Non Executive Director
Siddhant Jayantibhai Pawasia
Independent Director
Chand Rameshbhai Kanabar
Independent Director
Shyam Bhadresh Kapadia.
Independent Director
Grishma A Shewale
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
NIKHIL PUROHIT
PF-23 GIDC Sanand II,
Industrial Estate,
Gujarat - 382110
Tel: +91 70965 58558
Website: https://curisls.com
Email: info@curisls.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
