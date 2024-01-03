Current Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,633.75
|45.33
|4,99,826.61
|3,485.3
|0.94
|33,470.73
|522.68
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
323.9
|61.46
|67,533.8
|127.85
|0.53
|3,925.3
|41.36
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
44.96
|27.58
|27,151.34
|139.77
|0.67
|1,293.98
|24.33
K E C International Ltd
KEC
831.15
|67.35
|22,125.21
|36.83
|0.66
|4,029.94
|191.47
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
KPIL
1,273.45
|28.79
|21,747.03
|200.76
|0.71
|5,039.74
|420.72
