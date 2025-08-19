iifl-logo

Current Infraprojects Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Current Infraprojects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Current Infraprojects Ltd Corporate Action

NEWS AND UPDATE

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Aug, 2025
Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Current Infraprojects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar (In ₹ Cr)
Mar-2024 Mar-2023 Mar-2022

Equity Capital

9

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.27

6.19

4.69

Net Worth

14.27

9.19

7.69

Minority Interest

Current Infraprojects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,633.75

45.334,99,826.613,485.30.9433,470.73522.68

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

323.9

61.4667,533.8127.850.533,925.341.36

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

44.96

27.5827,151.34139.770.671,293.9824.33

K E C International Ltd

KEC

831.15

67.3522,125.2136.830.664,029.94191.47

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd

KPIL

1,273.45

28.7921,747.03200.760.715,039.74420.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mkt Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Current Infraprojects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sunil Singh Gangwar

Whole Time Director

Satyavrat Singh

Whole Time Director

Devvrath Singh

Non Executive Director

Sujata Gangwar

Independent Director

R Venkateswaran

Independent Director

CA Deepak Gupta

Independent Director

Mukesh Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jai Shree Rathore

Registered Office

A-27 Basant Vihar Vaishali Mrg,

-(West) Panchyawala,

Rajasthan - 302034

Tel: 0141 6762 066

Website: http://www.currentinfra.com

Email: cs@currentinfra.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Company FAQs

What is the Current Infraprojects Ltd share price today?

The Current Infraprojects Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Current Infraprojects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Current Infraprojects Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Aug '25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Current Infraprojects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Current Infraprojects Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Aug ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Current Infraprojects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Current Infraprojects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Current Infraprojects Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Aug '25

What is the CAGR of Current Infraprojects Ltd?

Current Infraprojects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Current Infraprojects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Current Infraprojects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

