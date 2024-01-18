|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 Jun 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|2
|20
|Final
|The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting inter alia, recommended a final dividend @ 20% (Rs. 2/- per equity shares of Rs.10/- each) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The final dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
