Dachepalli Publishers Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DOMS Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,547.85
|75.85
|15,462.34
|55.77
|0.12
|498.91
|174.24
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
142
|16.17
|3,141.23
|-6
|2.11
|246
|93.85
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
288.5
|25.76
|3,040.66
|36.47
|0.35
|263.24
|99.97
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
90
|49.72
|902.73
|7.86
|0
|173.71
|32.05
Linc Ltd
LINC
112.7
|17.18
|670.44
|10.17
|1.33
|135.63
|40.7
No Record Found
