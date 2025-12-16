No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.12
6.12
6.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
13.64
10.32
9.85
Net Worth
19.76
16.44
15.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DOMS Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,590.55
|77.12
|15,721.48
|55.77
|0.12
|498.91
|174.24
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
142.9
|16.28
|3,161.14
|-6
|2.1
|246
|93.85
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
295.2
|26.36
|3,111.27
|36.47
|0.34
|263.24
|99.97
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
89.97
|49.71
|902.43
|7.86
|0
|173.71
|32.05
Repro India Ltd
REPRO
464.5
|0
|666.34
|-21.22
|0
|47.23
|243.56
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Plot No.2/B(C.F.Area) I.D.A,
Charlepalli Phase II,
Telangana - 500051
Tel: +91 72070 20941
Website: http://www.dachepalli.com
Email: cs@dachepalli.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Dachepalli Publishers Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.