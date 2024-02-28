|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|27 Jan 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.02.2024) Voting Result and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.