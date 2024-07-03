Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹7.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹7.52
Day's Low₹7.52
52 Week's High₹12.04
52 Week's Low₹4.55
Book Value₹-22.17
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.13
22.13
22.13
22.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-71.07
-70.14
-65.29
-65.77
Net Worth
-48.94
-48.01
-43.16
-43.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.15
-13.46
46.78
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
1.04
3.54
2.04
2.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
Richa Kalara
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Sahni
Non Executive Director
Kaushal Kashyap
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Nidhi Deveshwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchi Chordia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Honey Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Somali Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DCM Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Feb.91 and promoted by the DCM Group, DCM Financial Services (DFSL) started its auto-finance business in Mar.94. The Company was granted Category-I Merchant Banking registration by SEBI. It was offering well-diversified portfolio services equipment leasing, hire-purchase, inter-corporate deposits, bill discounting, etc. to its fast-growing list of clients. To augment its long-term resources, strengthen its merchant banking activities and expand its fund-based activities, an equity issue at a premium was made in 1994-95. The companys post-issue equity stands at Rs 12.94 cr, and net worth, at Rs 23.74 cr. Its future plans include financing DCM-Daewoo cars. The other areas of focus are merchant banking and financial advisory services. Portfolio management services for individual investors is also on the cards. In 1995-96, the credit rating of the company was upgraded to the high-safety - AA - category from the level of adequate safety. During the year, the branch network was expanded and strengthened to achieve better access in the market.During 2000-2001 the company had entered into IT related activities and the income generated from the fields are such as Technical support services,ERP implementation and other IT related activities. Presently, it is in the process of restructuring its operations/assets & Liabilites and will recommence its new business operations on completion of this exercise.
Read More
The DCM Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Financial Services Ltd is ₹16.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DCM Financial Services Ltd is 0 and -0.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Financial Services Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹12.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DCM Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.70%, 3 Years at 25.72%, 1 Year at 64.13%, 6 Month at 22.76%, 3 Month at 1.07% and 1 Month at 17.97%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.