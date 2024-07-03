iifl-logo-icon 1
DCM Financial Services Ltd Share Price

7.52
(-0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:52 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0
  • Day's High7.52
  • 52 Wk High12.04
  • Prev. Close7.55
  • Day's Low7.52
  • 52 Wk Low 4.55
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-22.17
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

DCM Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0

Prev. Close

7.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

7.52

Day's Low

7.52

52 Week's High

12.04

52 Week's Low

4.55

Book Value

-22.17

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.64

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

DCM Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

27 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

DCM Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

DCM Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.50%

Non-Promoter- 6.20%

Institutions: 6.19%

Non-Institutions: 54.29%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

DCM Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.13

22.13

22.13

22.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-71.07

-70.14

-65.29

-65.77

Net Worth

-48.94

-48.01

-43.16

-43.64

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-33.15

-13.46

46.78

-0.53

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

1.04

3.54

2.04

2.55

DCM Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCM Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

Richa Kalara

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Sahni

Non Executive Director

Kaushal Kashyap

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Nidhi Deveshwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchi Chordia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Honey Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Somali Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DCM Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Feb.91 and promoted by the DCM Group, DCM Financial Services (DFSL) started its auto-finance business in Mar.94. The Company was granted Category-I Merchant Banking registration by SEBI. It was offering well-diversified portfolio services equipment leasing, hire-purchase, inter-corporate deposits, bill discounting, etc. to its fast-growing list of clients. To augment its long-term resources, strengthen its merchant banking activities and expand its fund-based activities, an equity issue at a premium was made in 1994-95. The companys post-issue equity stands at Rs 12.94 cr, and net worth, at Rs 23.74 cr. Its future plans include financing DCM-Daewoo cars. The other areas of focus are merchant banking and financial advisory services. Portfolio management services for individual investors is also on the cards. In 1995-96, the credit rating of the company was upgraded to the high-safety - AA - category from the level of adequate safety. During the year, the branch network was expanded and strengthened to achieve better access in the market.During 2000-2001 the company had entered into IT related activities and the income generated from the fields are such as Technical support services,ERP implementation and other IT related activities. Presently, it is in the process of restructuring its operations/assets & Liabilites and will recommence its new business operations on completion of this exercise.
Company FAQs

What is the DCM Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The DCM Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Financial Services Ltd is ₹16.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCM Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCM Financial Services Ltd is 0 and -0.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCM Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Financial Services Ltd is ₹4.55 and ₹12.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DCM Financial Services Ltd?

DCM Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.70%, 3 Years at 25.72%, 1 Year at 64.13%, 6 Month at 22.76%, 3 Month at 1.07% and 1 Month at 17.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCM Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCM Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.50 %
Institutions - 6.20 %
Public - 54.30 %

