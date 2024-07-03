DCM Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.64
0.75
1.06
1.5
1.93
Total Income
0.64
0.75
1.06
1.5
1.93
Total Expenditure
1.02
1.11
0.87
0.99
1.59
PBIDT
-0.38
-0.36
0.19
0.51
0.34
Interest
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
0.7
PBDT
-0.39
-0.37
0.18
0.5
-0.36
Depreciation
0.25
0.25
0.24
0.25
0.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.04
-0.05
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
-0.12
-0.01
-0.01
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.65
-0.45
-0.08
0.26
-0.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.65
-0.45
-0.08
0.26
-0.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.65
-0.45
-0.08
0.26
-0.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.29
-0.2
-0.03
0.12
-0.28
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.13
22.13
22.13
22.13
22.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
