DCM Financial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

7.25
(-1.89%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:15:26 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.64

0.75

1.06

1.5

1.93

Total Income

0.64

0.75

1.06

1.5

1.93

Total Expenditure

1.02

1.11

0.87

0.99

1.59

PBIDT

-0.38

-0.36

0.19

0.51

0.34

Interest

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

0.7

PBDT

-0.39

-0.37

0.18

0.5

-0.36

Depreciation

0.25

0.25

0.24

0.25

0.22

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.04

-0.05

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

-0.12

-0.01

-0.01

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.65

-0.45

-0.08

0.26

-0.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.65

-0.45

-0.08

0.26

-0.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.65

-0.45

-0.08

0.26

-0.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.29

-0.2

-0.03

0.12

-0.28

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

22.13

22.13

22.13

22.13

22.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

