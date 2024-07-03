DCM Financial Services Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Feb.91 and promoted by the DCM Group, DCM Financial Services (DFSL) started its auto-finance business in Mar.94. The Company was granted Category-I Merchant Banking registration by SEBI. It was offering well-diversified portfolio services equipment leasing, hire-purchase, inter-corporate deposits, bill discounting, etc. to its fast-growing list of clients. To augment its long-term resources, strengthen its merchant banking activities and expand its fund-based activities, an equity issue at a premium was made in 1994-95. The companys post-issue equity stands at Rs 12.94 cr, and net worth, at Rs 23.74 cr. Its future plans include financing DCM-Daewoo cars. The other areas of focus are merchant banking and financial advisory services. Portfolio management services for individual investors is also on the cards. In 1995-96, the credit rating of the company was upgraded to the high-safety - AA - category from the level of adequate safety. During the year, the branch network was expanded and strengthened to achieve better access in the market.During 2000-2001 the company had entered into IT related activities and the income generated from the fields are such as Technical support services,ERP implementation and other IT related activities. Presently, it is in the process of restructuring its operations/assets & Liabilites and will recommence its new business operations on completion of this exercise.