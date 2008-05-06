TO

THE MEMBERS OF

DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/S DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profitand Loss, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph and Emphasis of Matter paragraph, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, "Ind AS" and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its loss and total comprehensive loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) Justice Anil Kumar* as one man committee was appointed vide order dated:- 3rd September, 2015 by the Honble High Court of Delhi to scrutinize the list of depositors and other claimants and to take steps enumerated hereinafter with the view to resolve at-least some of the disputes. The one-man committee submitted its report on to Honble High Court of Delhi on 22nd April, 2016.Taking cognizance of the report, Honble High Court of Delhi on 10th August, 2017 accepted the recommendation of one-man committee enumerated in the report. Under Scheme of One-Man Committee, Interest of Rs 235 Lakhs are payable to Debenture Holders and Rs 1,448 Lakhs are payable to Fixed Depositors under Phase-2 of Schedule of Payments laid down by One Man Committee. Presently the said committee has waived any further payment of Interest to Fixed Depositors, Debenture-holders and other lenders, however on complete liquidation of properties and investments, if any surplus remains after payment to all stakeholder creditors, then further payment of Interest would be decided. All stakeholders creditors which are covered under scheme has given its consent to the scheme. No provision of Rs. 1,683 Lakhs as laid down under the scheme towards Interest on Debentures and Fixed Deposits, have been provided in the financial statements on the outstanding amount of Debentures andFixed Deposits.

Had interest of Rs. 1,683 Lakhs been provided for in the financial statements of year ending 31st March 2018 on outstanding amount of Debentures and Fixed Deposits, the Net Profit before tax would have been lowered by Rs. 1,683 Lakhs and Net Profit after tax been lowered by Rs. 1,340 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2018. The cumulative net loss as well as Current Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 would have been higher by Rs 1,340 Lakhs. The same has been explained in Note 15.2 and Note 15.3.

*The Honble High Court of Delhi has appointed Mr. Laxmi Kant Gaur, District Judge (Retd.) vide its order dated 29th July 2021, as the One Man Committee in place of Honble Mr. Justice Anil Kumar (in view of his unfortunate demise).The One Man Committee would continue from the stage at which the exercise assigned to the One Man Committee by the High Court stands, at the stage when Honble Mr. Justice Anil Kumar unfortunately expired. The agenda of the One Man Committee would be as per the order dated 3rd September, 2015, read with subsequent orders passed, if any, in that regard.

(ii) For redemption of ‘B series debentures of Rs. 2014.98 Lakhs debenture redemption reserve is required to be created. Debenture redemption reserve of Rs. 2014.98 Lakhs has not been created due to insufficient profits. The same has been explained in Note 15.2.

(iii) The value of assets charged as security in favor of banks, debenture-holders & financial institutions have been depleted over a period of time. The depletion has not yet been ascertained by the Company. To the extent of shortfall, if any, the liability is unsecured, whereas the same has been shown as secured. The same has been explained in Note 15.2.

(iv) Balance confirmation of security deposits provided, trade receivables, some bank balances, FD balances with bank, rent receivables, other advances, borrowings, balances payable to related parties and other receivables and payables have not been received from the parties/ persons concerned. In the absence of balance confirmations, the closing balances as per books of accounts have been incorporated in the financial statements and have been shown, unless otherwise stated by the management about its recoverability in the financials including considering the NPA Provisions, are good for recovery/payment. Time barred debts under the Limitations Act have not been separately ascertained and written off or provided for. In the absence of such confirmation & corresponding reconciliation, it is not feasible for us to determine financial impact on the financial statements and the amount referred as receivable/ payable in the financial statements can differ .(Please refer Note No.-38).

(v) Contingent liabilities and Other Commitments v(a) During the year ended 30th June, 2011 the companys tenant had filed a claim of Rs.100.00 lacs against the company due to damages suffered by the tenant which is still pending under arbitration proceedings as on 31st March, 2024. v(b) There is an award passed by the High Court vide its judgment dated April 27, 2022 against the company in the matter of MS Shoes East Limited for Rs. 12.82 lacs i.e. the claim amount, along with interest of Rs. 8.97 lacs for an underwriting given by the company in the year 1995 for the public issue of M/s MS Shoes East Ltd. v(c) Due to dispute with the builder namely M/s NBCC Ltd. from which the company had purchased an office premises in the year 1995, regarding a claim of Rs. 288.29 lacs on account of increase in super area and certain other expenditure which the builder i.e. M/s NBCC Ltd. had incurred and the same is pending in arbitration. Breakup of the amount of Rs. 288.29 lacs mentioned supra is as follows:

S. No. Description Amount in lacs. 1. Difference in super area Vs .provisional area 229.28 2. Claim of property tax 3.19 3. Claim of ground rent 21.67 4. Allied charges 7.82 5. Augmentation of Electric sub station 1.33 6. Loss of profit 20.00 7. Arbitration cost 5.00 TOTAL 288.29

During the financial year ending March 31, 2021, the award was given in respect of dispute that has arisen between NBCC Ltd. (Claimant) and DCM Financial Services Limited (Respondent) in relation to sale of Commercial Space-Upper Ground Floor NBCC Place, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi by the Claimant to the respondent.

The summary of position of award is as under:

Party Amount Claimed (in lacs.) Awarded (in lacs.) NBCC Ltd.- Claimant 434.95 41.06 DCM Financial Services Limited - 3,269.50 78.97 Counter Claimant/Respondent

In addition to the above, Interest @ 10% is payable by both the parties on their respective amounts.

That whereas NBCC has filedobjections to the award in Delhi High Court in Dec 2020 and the same appears to be lying in objections.

That DCM has also filed objection in Delhi High Court and the same has not being listed so far. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financialstatements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilledour other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgement were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statement of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of standalone financials statement as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Emphasis of Matter

(i) We draw attention to Note 36 in the financial statements, which indicates has incurred a net loss of Rs. 93.49 lacs during the year ended March 31, 2024 and, as of that date, the Companys current liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs. 4,609.98 lacs. The accumulated loss as on 31st March, 2024 stands to Rs. 9,116.70 lacs(Previous year Rs. 9,023.41 lacs). As on 31st March, 2024, the Companys total liabilities exceeded to its total assets by Rs.4894.48 lacs (Previous year Rs. 4,801.20 lacs).

Further, the Company is not carrying on any business as to comply with the directives of the Reserve Bank of India, the company ceased to accept deposits from September 1997 and the companys applicationtoRBIforcertificateof registration (CoR) as a NBFC had been rejected by the RBI in year 2004. The Company contends that the Scheme of One Man Committee shall be implemented in full and other aspect of fresh restructuring scheme such issuance of equity to SBI Home Finance Limited and Pressman Leasing would be approved/decided upon by the Honble Delhi High Court and accordingly the decision on revival of Company would be taken by Honble Delhi High Court. It indicates that a material uncertainty exists thatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern (refer note 37).

(ii) We draw attention to Note 26 in the financial statements implementation of scheme of One Man Committee on which continuity and revival of the Company is completely dependent which not only includes successful implementation of Schedule of payments described under Phase-I and Phase-II, but also realisability of funds from the disposal of Fixed Assets especially Building which is under dispute with Tenant as well as NBCC.

(iii) We draw attention to Note 32 in the financial statements on the deposit Rs. 1,950.00 lacs with the Honble Delhi High Court. DCM Services Ltd, as a promoter had committed to bring in Rs. 1,950.00 lacs as a promoter contribution upon sanction of their restructuring scheme under erstwhile Section 391 of the Indian Companies Act, 1956 which is under implementation by One Man Committee appointed with the direction of Honble Delhi High Court. The Court vide order dated 06.05.2008 has asked DCM Services Limited to deposit Rs. 1,950.00 lacs with the Court and pursuant to the court order DCM Services Limited deposited Rs 500.00 lacs on 16.07.2010, Rs 670.00 lacs on 18.11.2010, Rs. 390.00 lacs on 21.04.2011 & Rs. 390.00 lacs on 27.04.2012 aggregating to Rs. 1,950.00 lacs on behalf of the promoters with the Registrar, Honble Delhi High Court. All the funds are with Delhi High Court along-with accrued interest thereon. No financial impact of this has been recorded in the financials of the company till 31st March, 2024 as there is no clarity provided by Honble High Court of Delhi on whether Company would have to issue any shares against such contribution as per SEBI guidelines or such amount would be refundable to DCM Services Limited by company or there would be no liability on the Company to either to pay the said amount or issue any shares in lieu of that. Till Company gets any clarity on this matter, no financial entry has been recorded in the books of accounts.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions thatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieve fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statementsmaybeinfluenced.We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the significantaudit findings, includinganysignificantdeficiencies in and internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraphs, we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraphs along with the matters stated in paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraphs, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion and Emphasis of Matter paragraphs, in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the IndianAccounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, noneofthedirectors disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of approval received from Central Government on 1st May, 2017 which contains payment of managerial remuneration of not more than Rs 3.99 Lacs per annum. No further order has been passed in this regard.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on the financial position in its financial statement Refer Note 28 to the financial statement;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. The company moved an application before the Honble Company Law Board, New Delhi on 22nd July 2004 under Regulation 44 of the Company Law Regulations 1991 proposing a fresh repayment schedule for fixed depositors, debenture-holders and other creditors of the Company. The company filed a Fresh Scheme of Arrangement for the reorganization of the share capital of the company and for compromise with the secured and unsecured creditors of the company, hereinafter referred to as the "Fresh Restructuring Scheme" before the Honble Delhi High Court on 24th September 2004 mentioning therein repayment schedule.

Justice Anil Kumar as one-man committee was appointed vide order dated: - 3rd September, 2015 by the Honble High Court of Delhi to scrutinize the list of depositors and other claimants and to take steps enumerated hereinafter with the view to resolve at- least some of the disputes. The one-man committee submitted its report on to Honble High Court of Delhi on 22nd April, 2016. Taking cognizance of the report, Honble High Court of Delhi on 10th August, 2017 accepted the recommendation of one-man committee enumerated in the report. One Man Committee observed that that it already has sufficient funds, ready cash, to repay about 70% of the deposits to all the depositors having deposits of more than Rs 0.05 lacs including secured creditors in the first stage. Under Phase -1, 70% of the principal amount be paid to the creditors having deposits of more than 0.05 lacs and full amount be paid to those who have deposits of Rs. or less than Rs. 0.05 lacs in the first instance to fixed depositors, Debenture-holders and banks. In the second phase, which should also commence with phase 1 simultaneously, properties and shares and all the assets be liquidated by selling and the realized amount is recommended to be utilized for the repayment of balance 30% of principal amount and the maturity interest component only on the fixed deposits and debentures. Other creditors such as banks, financial institutions, ICD Holders shall also be paid 30% of the Principal Amount except to SBI Home Finance Limited and Pressman Leasing which will be issued equity shares in Second Phase. Depending upon the availability of surplus amount from disposal of assets with the Company, the Honble High Court of Delhi may decide whether some additional amount of interest can be paid to depositors or other creditors. During the year ended 31st March, 2018, Company started paying the amount as per Phase-I and the company is still in continuation of making payments as per Phase I for the year ended 31st March 2024. Also the company has started making payments as per Phase II simultaneously during the current financial year.

The One Man committee earlier recommended to pay to the creditors 70% of the principal amount. The above said arrangement was modified by the committee on 18th May 2019 and accordingly it has been decided to pay creditors in full who have claimed amount as per procedure set by the committee and whose documents have been verified. As per the claims made by the creditors 100% of principal being paid to them. Also company has also started paying balance 30% to creditors to whom 70% has already been paid previously. The balance payable to creditors is as per books and who have not claimed so far or their documents are under verification.

The matter regarding payment to fixed depositors, debenture-holders and other sums are already covered under Phase-I and Phase-II schedule of payment decided by One Man Committee duly appointed by Honble Delhi High Court.

All the unpaid matured Public Fixed Deposits of Rs 4,090.43 Lakhs and unpaid Matured Debentures of Rs. 1,606.62 Lakhs which was more than seven year old. Accordingly except the matter stated above, there has been no delay in transferring amounts or there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Refer Note No 15.2 and 15.3.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identifiedin any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year ending March 31, 2024. Also, no dividend has been proposed by the Board for the year ending March 31, 2024. Accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(f) is not applicable.

vi. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has been in operation from 7th July 2023 and the same has operated throughout the remaining year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software.

Further, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For V SAHAI TRIPATHI & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 000262N) (Vishwas Tripathi) Place : Delhi Partner Date: 28th May, 2024 M. No. 086897

Annexure ‘A To Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets. Accordingly, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

(b) The company has a phased program of physical verification of its fixed assets which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with such program, the management has physically verified its fixed assets during the year and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right- of-use assets) during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has not made any investments and has not provided any loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantee and security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year. Further, there are no loans or advance in the nature of loans having opening outstanding balances in the books of accounts of the company. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(iii)(a) to 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

iv. The Company has not made any transaction in respect of loans covered under section 185 of the Companies Act 2013. In respect of investments covered under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, the provisions of the said section 186 had been duly complied with at the time of investments. v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

However, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable on all the unpaid matured public Fixed Deposits of Rs 4,090.43 Lakhs and Unpaid Matured Debentures of Rs.1,606.62 Lakhs standing as at 31st March, 2024 which were accepted in prior periods in view of filing of Fresh Restructuring Scheme Sfiled with Honble Delhi High Court on 25 th September, 2004.

Justice Anil Kumar as one-man committee was appointed vide order dated:-3rd September, 2015 by the Honble High Court of Delhi to scrutinize the list of depositors and other claimants and to take steps enumerated hereinafter with the view to resolve at-least some of the disputes. The one-man committee submitted its report on to Honble High Court of Delhi on 22nd April, 2016. Taking cognizance of the report, Honble High Court of Delhi on 10th August, 2017 accepted the recommendation of one-man committee enumerated in the report. One Man Committee observed that that it already has sufficient funds, ready cash, to repay about 70% of the to all the depositors having deposits of more than Rs 0.05 lacs including secured creditors in the first stage. Under Phase -1, 70% of the principal amount be paid to the creditors having deposits of more than 0.05 lacs and full amount be paid to those who have deposits of Rs. or less than Rs.0.05 lacs in the first instance to fixed depositors, Debenture-holders and banks. In the second phase, which should also commence with phase 1 simultaneously, properties and shares and all the assets be liquidated by selling and the realized amount is recommended to be utilized for the repayment of balance 30% of principal amount and the maturity interest component only on the fixed deposits and debentures. Other creditors such as banks, financial institutions, ICD Holders shall also be paid 30% of the Principal Amount except to SBI Home Finance Limited and Pressman Leasing which will be issued equity shares in Second Phase. Depending upon the availability of surplus amount from disposal of assets with the Company, the Honble High Court of Delhi may decide whether some additional amount of interest can be paid to depositors or other creditors. During the year ended 31st March, 2024, Company is in continuation of paying the amount as per Phase-I and company has started making payments as per Phase II simultaneously duringthecurrentfinancialyear.

The matter regarding payment to fixed depositors, debenture-holders and other sums are already covered under Phase-I and Phase-II schedule of payment decided by One Man Committee duly appointed by Honble Delhi High Court. The company contends that the aforesaid Public Deposits and payment to Debenture-holders shall be settled as per schedule laid down by the implementation of One-Man Committee outcome of Fresh Restructuring Scheme.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub- section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. vii. In respect of statutory dues: (a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues that are in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the record of the company examined by us, there were no disputed statutory dues that are pending before statutory authorities.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. In respect of loans and borrowings:

(a) The company has defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institutions, banks, debenture holders and the Inter Corporate Deposits borrowed from other companies as explained in Note No.-13 and Note No.- 15 of Notes to Accounts.

The matter is sub-judice with Honble Delhi High Court as the company had filed a Fresh Scheme of Arrangement for the reorganization of the share capital of the company and for compromise with the secured and unsecured creditors of the company, before the Honble Delhi High Court at New Delhi on 24th September 2004.

Justice Anil Kumar as one man committee was appointed vide order dated:-3rd September, 2015 by the Honble High Court of Delhi to scrutinize the list of depositors and other claimants and to take steps enumerated hereinafter with the view to resolve at-least some of the disputes. The one man committee submitted its report on to Honble High Court of Delhi on 22nd April, 2016.

Taking cognizance of the report, Honble High Court of Delhi on 10th August, 2017 accepted the recommendation of one man committee enumerated in the report. One Man Committee observed that that it already has sufficient funds, ready cash, to repay about 70% of the deposits to all the depositors having deposits of more than Rs 5,000 including secured creditors in the first stage. principal amount be paid to the creditors having deposits of more than 0.05 lacs and full amount be paid to those who have deposits of Rs. 0.05 lacs or less than Rs.0.05 lacs in the first instance to fixed depositors, Debenture-holders and banks.

In the second phase, which should also commence with phase 1 simultaneously, properties and shares and all the assets be liquidated by selling and the realized amount is recommended to be utilized for the repayment of balance 30% of principal amount and the maturity interest component only on the fixed deposits and debentures. Other creditors such as banks, financial institutions, ICD Holders shall also be paid 30% of the Principal Amount except to SBI Home Finance Limited and Pressman Leasing which will be issued equity shares in Second Phase. Depending upon the availability of surplus amount from disposal of assets with the Company, the Honble High Court of Delhi may decide whether some additional amount of interest can be paid to depositors or other creditors. During the year ended 31st March, 2024, Company is paying the amount as per Phase-I and has simultaneously started making payments under Phase-II during the current financial year.

The matter regarding payment to aforesaid Financial Institution Parties are already covered under Phase-I and Phase-II schedule of payment decided by One Man Committee duly appointed by Honble Delhi High Court. The company contends that the payment to aforesaid Financial Institution Parties shall be settled as per schedule laid down by the implementation of One Man Committee outcome of Fresh Restructuring Scheme.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, no funds have been raised on short term basis by the company during the year. In respect of funds raised by the company during earlier years, the matter is sub-judice with Honble Delhi High Court (refer Note No.-13 and Note No.- 15 of Notes to Accounts).

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person during the year on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary. In respect of funds borrowed in earlier years, the matter is sub-judice with Honble Delhi High Court (refer Note No.-13 and Note No.- 15 of Notes to Accounts).

(f) The company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. In respect of IPO / FPO and Private Placement / Preferential Allotment :

(a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. xi. In respect of fraud and whistle blower complaints:

(a) No fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable, with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. In respect of Internal Audit System:

(a) In our opinion and based on our examination, and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, though the company has an internal audit system.( Refer Annexure B to this report).

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi. In respect of registration with RBI and reporting for Core Investment Company:

(a) Initially the company was an NBFC. However, renewal of application for registration has been rejected by RBI in 2004. In view of rejection of NBFC license, Section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is not applicable on this company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 81.38 lakhs and Rs. 46.26 lakhs during the current financial year and immediately preceding financial year, respectively.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans, payment of borrowings and various other dues sub-judice with Honble Delhi High Court and considering that the companys applicationtoRBIforcertificateof registration (CoR) as a NBFC had been rejected by the RBI in year 2004, a material uncertainty exists thatmaycastsignificantdoubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern (refer note 36 of Notes to Accounts).

xx. In our opinion, section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

For V SAHAI TRIPATHI & CO. Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 000262N) (Vishwas Tripathi) Place : Delhi Partner Date: 28th May, 2024 M.No. 086897 UDIN:24086897BKCSTW9992

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting companys internal financial control over financial reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financialcontroloverfinancialreporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Disclaimer of Opinion

According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not established its internal financial control over financial reporting on criteria based on or considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Because of this reason, we are unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence to provide a basis for our opinion whether the company had adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and whether such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024.

We have considered the disclaimer reported above in determining the nature, volume of transactions, materiality, timing, and extent of audit test applied in our audit of the standalone financial statement of the company and the disclaimer does not affect our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the company.