|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Dec 2024
|4 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting-Reconstitution of Committees of the Board of Directors
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for Quarter and Half Year Ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Other Agenda (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Aug 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Change in Directorate
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Un-audited Financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 together with the Audit Report. 2. To consider and approve the appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. 3. To take note on Disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis as required under Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for half year ended March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 Approval of Audited financial Results for year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of unaudited standalone & Consolidated financial results for quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 Approval of Unaudited Financial Result for Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 8th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jan 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|DCM FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for voluntary Delisting of Equity Shares of the Company form the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE). Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 24, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
