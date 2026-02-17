DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,495.5
|65.69
|1,51,354.43
|601.21
|0.67
|3,436.18
|92.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,742.9
|46.89
|84,433.65
|457.91
|0.25
|2,855.59
|405.93
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,818.5
|98.92
|57,726.88
|191.59
|0.18
|701.03
|463.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,386.8
|52.88
|36,299.93
|127
|0.09
|1,026
|620.02
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
979.6
|0
|32,749.22
|-21.05
|0
|1,226.97
|52.7
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.