No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,487.2
|65.3
|1,50,463.93
|601.21
|0.68
|3,436.18
|92.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,848.4
|46.64
|83,981.6
|457.91
|0.26
|2,855.59
|405.93
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,769.1
|100.83
|58,844.05
|191.59
|0.17
|701.03
|463.31
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,304.5
|53.31
|37,316.05
|127
|0.09
|1,026
|620.02
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
972.35
|0
|32,638.07
|-21.05
|0
|1,226.97
|52.7
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Akshay Dhar
Director
Urvashi Tilakdhar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vineet Manaktala
Company Secretary
Pawan Kumar Lakhotia
6 Floor 18 Barakhamba Road,
Central,
Delhi - 110001
Tel: -
Website: https://dfscl.com
Email: chemicals@dsfcl.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.