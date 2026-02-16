iifl-logo

DCM Shriram International Ltd Share Price Live

DCM Shriram International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

DCM Shriram International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

16 Feb, 2026|01:44 AM
Feb-2026Feb-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.10%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.10%

Non-Promoter- 14.31%

Institutions: 14.31%

Non-Institutions: 35.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

DCM Shriram International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

DCM Shriram International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,911.85

01,96,538.26-174.440.3510,431.76808.41

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

508.2

18.6814,756.89169.950.982,451.91339.91

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

26.41

33.3813,606.242.261.351,565.87.68

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

138.25

33.0713,543.23-10.290.121,961.4442.2

Swan Corp Ltd

SWANCORP

405.9

012,823.522.220.0260.17146.1

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT DCM Shriram International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Alok B Shriram

Director

Kanika Shriram

Director

Rudra Shriram

Company Secretary

Ashish Jha

Registered Office

6th Floor Kanchenjunga Buildin,

18 Barakhamba Road,

New Delhi - 110001

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by DCM Shriram International Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the DCM Shriram International Ltd share price today?

The DCM Shriram International Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of DCM Shriram International Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DCM Shriram International Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of DCM Shriram International Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DCM Shriram International Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DCM Shriram International Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DCM Shriram International Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DCM Shriram International Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 16 Feb ‘26

What is the CAGR of DCM Shriram International Ltd?

DCM Shriram International Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DCM Shriram International Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DCM Shriram International Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

