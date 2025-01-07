iifl-logo-icon 1
Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.13

0.1

1.51

yoy growth (%)

15.38

30

-93.4

-81.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.38

As % of sales

0

0

0

91.43

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.05

-0.09

As % of sales

57.42

67.13

57.33

6.45

Other costs

-0.2

-0.14

-0.06

-0.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

135.98

112.57

65.74

5.15

Operating profit

-0.14

-0.1

-0.02

-0.04

OPM

-93.41

-79.71

-23.08

-3.04

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.14

0.12

0.03

0.06

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0

0

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

-27.84

-26.19

-36.52

-35.75

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.03

Net profit

0

0

0

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

-92.89

108.86

-115.07

-385.77

NPM

0.41

6.77

4.21

-1.84

