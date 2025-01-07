Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.13
0.1
1.51
yoy growth (%)
15.38
30
-93.4
-81.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.38
As % of sales
0
0
0
91.43
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.05
-0.09
As % of sales
57.42
67.13
57.33
6.45
Other costs
-0.2
-0.14
-0.06
-0.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
135.98
112.57
65.74
5.15
Operating profit
-0.14
-0.1
-0.02
-0.04
OPM
-93.41
-79.71
-23.08
-3.04
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.14
0.12
0.03
0.06
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0
0
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
-27.84
-26.19
-36.52
-35.75
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.03
Net profit
0
0
0
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-92.89
108.86
-115.07
-385.77
NPM
0.41
6.77
4.21
-1.84
