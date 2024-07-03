iifl-logo-icon 1
Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Share Price

12.95
(-0.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.9
  • Day's High13.43
  • 52 Wk High17.89
  • Prev. Close13.03
  • Day's Low12.38
  • 52 Wk Low 7.9
  • Turnover (lac)3.33
  • P/E48.26
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.03
  • EPS0.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.47
  • Div. Yield0
Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

12.9

Prev. Close

13.03

Turnover(Lac.)

3.33

Day's High

13.43

Day's Low

12.38

52 Week's High

17.89

52 Week's Low

7.9

Book Value

11.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.47

P/E

48.26

EPS

0.27

Divi. Yield

0

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Aug, 2024

arrow

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.26%

Non-Promoter- 98.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.45

3.45

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.32

0.18

0.08

0

Net Worth

3.77

3.63

3.53

3.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.15

0.13

0.1

1.51

yoy growth (%)

15.38

30

-93.4

-81.49

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.38

As % of sales

0

0

0

91.43

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.05

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.01

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.32

0

0

0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.38

30

-93.4

-81.49

Op profit growth

35.21

348.85

-49.91

-251.91

EBIT growth

-71.09

51.45

-22.5

-31.32

Net profit growth

-92.89

108.86

-115.07

-385.77

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Raj Kumar Gupta.

Non Executive Director

Amit Gupta

Independent Director

Pankaj Aggarwal

Independent Director

Lalita Mittal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preetika Mishra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd

Summary

Summary

Decorous Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 22, 1982 in New Delhi. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 15th December 1982. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Real Estate Project Management & Consultancy & Support Services; Developers & Collaborators & Trading & Investment in Real Estate; Commission Agents / Brokers / Service Providers / Underwriters relating to Purchase / Sale of Flats, Plots, Farms, Commercial Space, etc.; Trading, Commission, Agency, Distribution, Import & Export, Purchase & Sale of Bullion, Commodities, etc; Management & Business Consulting.During the year 2023-24, Company was carrying-out the business activities relating to real estate, commission, agents, brokers, gems & jewellery, consultancy, trading/ service providers, etc., as per the Objects as contained in MOA.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd share price today?

The Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is ₹4.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is 48.26 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹17.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd?

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.73%, 3 Years at -13.74%, 1 Year at 5.68%, 6 Month at 44.94%, 3 Month at -20.55% and 1 Month at -10.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.73 %

