SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹12.9
Prev. Close₹13.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.33
Day's High₹13.43
Day's Low₹12.38
52 Week's High₹17.89
52 Week's Low₹7.9
Book Value₹11.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.47
P/E48.26
EPS0.27
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.45
3.45
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.32
0.18
0.08
0
Net Worth
3.77
3.63
3.53
3.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.15
0.13
0.1
1.51
yoy growth (%)
15.38
30
-93.4
-81.49
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.38
As % of sales
0
0
0
91.43
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.05
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.01
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.32
0
0
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.38
30
-93.4
-81.49
Op profit growth
35.21
348.85
-49.91
-251.91
EBIT growth
-71.09
51.45
-22.5
-31.32
Net profit growth
-92.89
108.86
-115.07
-385.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Raj Kumar Gupta.
Non Executive Director
Amit Gupta
Independent Director
Pankaj Aggarwal
Independent Director
Lalita Mittal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preetika Mishra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Decorous Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 22, 1982 in New Delhi. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 15th December 1982. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Real Estate Project Management & Consultancy & Support Services; Developers & Collaborators & Trading & Investment in Real Estate; Commission Agents / Brokers / Service Providers / Underwriters relating to Purchase / Sale of Flats, Plots, Farms, Commercial Space, etc.; Trading, Commission, Agency, Distribution, Import & Export, Purchase & Sale of Bullion, Commodities, etc; Management & Business Consulting.During the year 2023-24, Company was carrying-out the business activities relating to real estate, commission, agents, brokers, gems & jewellery, consultancy, trading/ service providers, etc., as per the Objects as contained in MOA.
The Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is ₹4.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is 48.26 and 1.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd is ₹7.9 and ₹17.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.73%, 3 Years at -13.74%, 1 Year at 5.68%, 6 Month at 44.94%, 3 Month at -20.55% and 1 Month at -10.75%.
