Decorous Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 22, 1982 in New Delhi. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 15th December 1982. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Real Estate Project Management & Consultancy & Support Services; Developers & Collaborators & Trading & Investment in Real Estate; Commission Agents / Brokers / Service Providers / Underwriters relating to Purchase / Sale of Flats, Plots, Farms, Commercial Space, etc.; Trading, Commission, Agency, Distribution, Import & Export, Purchase & Sale of Bullion, Commodities, etc; Management & Business Consulting.During the year 2023-24, Company was carrying-out the business activities relating to real estate, commission, agents, brokers, gems & jewellery, consultancy, trading/ service providers, etc., as per the Objects as contained in MOA.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.