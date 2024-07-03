Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Summary

Decorous Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 22, 1982 in New Delhi. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 15th December 1982. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Real Estate Project Management & Consultancy & Support Services; Developers & Collaborators & Trading & Investment in Real Estate; Commission Agents / Brokers / Service Providers / Underwriters relating to Purchase / Sale of Flats, Plots, Farms, Commercial Space, etc.; Trading, Commission, Agency, Distribution, Import & Export, Purchase & Sale of Bullion, Commodities, etc; Management & Business Consulting.During the year 2023-24, Company was carrying-out the business activities relating to real estate, commission, agents, brokers, gems & jewellery, consultancy, trading/ service providers, etc., as per the Objects as contained in MOA.