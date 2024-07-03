iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Company Summary

11.52
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Decorous Investment And Trading Co Ltd Summary

Decorous Investment and Trading Company Limited was incorporated on November 22, 1982 in New Delhi. The Company got the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 15th December 1982. The Company is engaged in the business activities of Real Estate Project Management & Consultancy & Support Services; Developers & Collaborators & Trading & Investment in Real Estate; Commission Agents / Brokers / Service Providers / Underwriters relating to Purchase / Sale of Flats, Plots, Farms, Commercial Space, etc.; Trading, Commission, Agency, Distribution, Import & Export, Purchase & Sale of Bullion, Commodities, etc; Management & Business Consulting.During the year 2023-24, Company was carrying-out the business activities relating to real estate, commission, agents, brokers, gems & jewellery, consultancy, trading/ service providers, etc., as per the Objects as contained in MOA.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.