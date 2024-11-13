Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Listing Agreement(s) with BSE Ltd. & CSE Notice is hereby given that Meetings of Audit Committee & Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on WEDNESDAY - 13.11.2024 at 10:30 & 11:30 A.M. respectively at its Regd. Office inter-alia to consider approve & adopt Un-Audited Financial Results of Quarter & Half-Year ended 30.09.2024 alongwith half-yearly Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as at 30.09.2024 & Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors Trading Window in equity shares will remain closed from 01.10.2024 to 17.11.2024 for all insiders Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve QUARTERLY RESULT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING UNAUDITED QAURTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS - 30.06.2024 AND AGM DETAILS UNAUDITED FINANCIAL QUARTERLY RESULTS 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 12 May 2024

Decorous Investment & Trading Co Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that Meetings of Audit Committee & Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on TUESDAY - 21.05.2024 at 10:00 & 10:30 & 11:30 A.M. respectively at its Regd. Office inter-alia to consider approve & adopt Audited Financial Results of QUARTER & HALF-YEAR & YEAR ended 31.03.2024 alongwith half-yearly Statement of Assets & Liabilities as at 31.03.2024 Audit Report & Limited Review Report from Statutory Auditors Trading Window in equity shares will remain closed from 01.04.2024 to 25.05.2024 for all insiders to consider & adopt Secretarial Audit Report & Secretarial Compliance Report from PCS To consider & appoint suitable & competent Non-Executive & Non-Independent Additional Director To re-constitute various statutory Committee(s) and Any other matter with the permission of Chair. Meeting(s) of Nomination & Remuneration Committee & Audit Committee & Board of Directors was held at its Regd. Office on TUESDAY - 21.05.2024 at 10:00 & 10:30 & 11:30 A.M. respectively, & CONCLUDED at 12:30 PM. audited quarterly financial results of quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024