Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
24.14
24.14
24.14
24.14
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.57
-0.48
-0.45
-0.44
Net Worth
23.57
23.66
23.69
23.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
23.57
23.66
23.69
23.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
2.71
2.61
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.52
20.92
20.96
23.63
Inventories
7.1
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
6.48
16.23
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
16.81
14.87
6.63
23.91
Sundry Creditors
-0.28
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.43
-1.9
-0.28
Cash
0.04
0.01
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
23.56
23.64
23.67
23.69
