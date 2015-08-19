iifl-logo-icon 1
Dee Kartavya Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

90.1
(4.16%)
Aug 19, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

24.14

24.14

24.14

24.14

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.57

-0.48

-0.45

-0.44

Net Worth

23.57

23.66

23.69

23.7

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

23.57

23.66

23.69

23.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

2.71

2.61

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.52

20.92

20.96

23.63

Inventories

7.1

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

6.48

16.23

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

16.81

14.87

6.63

23.91

Sundry Creditors

-0.28

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.43

-1.9

-0.28

Cash

0.04

0.01

0.1

0.06

Total Assets

23.56

23.64

23.67

23.69

